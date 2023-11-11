ICC suspends SLC for govt interference

Dubai, November 10
Sri Lanka Cricket’s (SLC) membership of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has been suspended with immediate effect for government interference, the sport’s governing body said today.
Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Sport dismissed SLC’s board and replaced it with an interim committee following the country’s poor performance at this year’s World Cup but the sacking was stayed by Sri Lanka’s Court of Appeal.
“The ICC board met today and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member,” it said in a statement. “In particular, the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka. The conditions of the suspension will be decided by the ICC Board in due course.”
Sri Lanka won only two of their nine games at the World Cup and sit ninth in the 10-team standings.
Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe called SLC “traitorous and corrupt” in a statement to parliament on November 3, saying board members should resign. — Reuters
