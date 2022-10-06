 ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma-led team departs for Australia : The Tribune India

ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma-led team departs for Australia

India to begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne

ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma-led team departs for Australia

Before starting their World Cup campaign, India will play a couple of warm-up fixtures against Australia and New Zealand. ANI

ANI

Mumbai, October 6

The India men’s cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, left for Australia on Thursday morning for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, starting from October 16.

After failing to get past the quarterfinals in 2017, the 2007 champions will try to claim the trophy this time around.

Team India was able to generate some momentum before the World Cup winning the bilateral series against Australia and South Africa.

The social media accounts of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a picture of the entire Team India contingent departing for the T20 World Cup.

“Picture perfect, let’s do this #TeamIndia. @cricketworldcup here we come,” BCCI tweeted.

The T20I series between India and Australia and South Africa may have ended in victories for India on home soil, but there are some serious issues as the team prepares to compete in the T20 World Cup in Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the four-week tournament on Monday with a back injury and will stay home in India while his teammates travel Down Under for the showcase event.

Bumrah was initially named to spearhead India’s attempt at winning a second T20 World Cup crown and his absence is expected to hamper their chances of adding to the title they won in 2007.

The BCCI are yet to name a replacement for the right-arm, although fellow seamers Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar are among the players already on standby for the tournament.

Before starting their World Cup campaign, India will play a couple of warm-up fixtures against Australia and New Zealand.

They will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

'Kidnapped' Punjabi family found dead in orchard in California: Sheriff

2
Punjab

Punjab AIG Ashish Kapoor arrested in 2016 corruption case

3
Diaspora

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

4
Punjab

Old friends Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories

5
Diaspora

Indian-American student killed in US; roommate who 'murdered' him called 911, arrested

6
Nation

US envoy visits PoK, calls it 'Azad J&K'

7
Haryana

Operations shut, Panipat units suffer Rs 100 crore daily losses

8
Diaspora

US cops nab 1 in Punjab family kidnapping case

9
Punjab

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

10
World

Former cop kills 38, including 22 children, at daycare centre in Thailand

Don't Miss

View All
Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw
Jalandhar

Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw

Old friends Bedi and Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories
Punjab

Old friends Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Schools

Six-year-old math wizard from Amritsar can compute in the blink of an eye

Assam Police personnel shares photo with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma before 2nd T20I in Guwahati, netizens assume cricketer got arrested
Sports

Assam Police personnel shares photo with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma before 2nd T20I in Guwahati, netizens assume cricketer got arrested

Too heavy to be a cop: Man posing as inspector to evade toll tax arrested while extorting money from passers-by in UP’s Firozabad
Trending

Too heavy to be a cop: Man posing as inspector to evade toll tax arrested while extorting money from passers-by in UP’s Firozabad

Ravana ‘stands tall’ at125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra
Haryana

Ravana 'stands tall' at 125-ft at Barara ground this Dasehra

Top News

UNHRC adopts resolution against Sri Lanka’s rights record; India abstains from voting

UNHRC adopts resolution against Sri Lanka’s rights record; India abstains from voting

While abstaining, India stressed that it will work with Sri ...

At least 20 killed in mass shooting in Thailand: Police

Former cop kills 38, including 22 children, at daycare centre in Thailand

Attacker identified as ex-policeman dismissed last year, had...

California Sikh family’s murder: Sherrif says ‘special place in hell’ for suspect; believes at least one more person involved in killings

California Sikh family's murder: Sherrif says 'special place in hell' for suspect; believes at least one more person involved in killings

Farmworker calls police to report the bodies of four of the ...

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh came out with their hands zip-tie...

Girl allegedly gang-raped by seniors in Delhi school washroom; women panel issues notice to school and police, KVS orders inquiry

Girl allegedly gang-raped by seniors in Delhi school washroom; women panel issues notice to school and police, KVS orders inquiry

Alleged incident had taken place in July but the victim appr...


Cities

View All

File action-taken report every week, dengue control team told

File action-taken report every week, dengue control team told

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

NGT penalty: Amritsar yet to get details of fine imposed

Green crackers cause less noise pollution, say experts

Don’t harvest paddy at night, administration tells farmers

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

Action sought against ‘unlicensed’ portals selling medicines online

Lakhimpur Kheri killings: No justice, Central Govt's effigy burnt in Bathinda, Mansa

AIR SHOW: Curtailed bus service in tricity on October 6 & 8

Air show: Curtailed bus service in tricity on October 6 & 8

Terror threat, Chandigarh ‘no-fly zone’ for drones, UAVs

Chandigarh celebrates Dasehra with a bang, light & sound shows add to fervour

Miscreants strike at midnight, torch Meghnad effigy in Chandigarh's Sector 46; FIR lodged

Prisoners to get AIDS medicines in Burail Jail

Girl allegedly gang-raped by seniors in Delhi school washroom; women panel issues notice to school and police, KVS orders inquiry

Girl allegedly gang-raped by seniors in Delhi school washroom; women panel issues notice to school and police, KVS orders inquiry

Rs 27-crore wrist watch seized at Delhi airport, passenger arrested

One dead in east Delhi market blaze

‘Even my wife doesn’t scold me as much as LG sahib’: Kejriwal asks Saxena to ‘chill a bit’

Major fire breaks out at East Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar market; no casualty

Killing of Sikh family in US sends shock waves in their native village in Punjab

Killing of Sikh family in US sends shock waves in their native village in Punjab

Inter-district gang involved in 33 robberies busted, three held

3 inter-state peddlers arrested

Jalandhar residents celebrate Dasehra with religious fervour

Vigilance arrests retired Nakodar FCI staffer on charge of bribe

Evil goes up in flames as Ludhiana residents celebrates Dasehra

Evil goes up in flames as Ludhiana residents celebrates Dasehra

CM Bhagwant Mann’s wife Dr Gurpreet Kaur celebrates Dasehra with Doraha residents

Daresi road stalls: Notice issued to contractor, committee chief

Constructed before Assembly elections, Ludhiana's Tibba Road breaks up at many points

Illicit relationship behind alleged kidnapping of Delhi-based mother-daughter duo: Police

Patiala: Officials misusing Labour Welfare Fund, reveals RTI

Patiala: Officials misusing Labour Welfare Fund, reveals RTI

Fervour marks Dasehra celebrations in royal city Patiala

326 Ayushman cards found fake in Patiala

Owner booked as pitbull attacks, injures woman in Patiala

No let-up in dengue infection in Patiala district