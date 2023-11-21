ICC Team: Best of the best

Rohit Sharma (India) Captain

The India captain hit 597 runs, including a record-breaking hundred off just 63 balls, at a strike rate of 125.94.

Quinton de Kock (South Africa) Wicketkeeper

South Africa’s opener scored 594 runs, including four centuries, at a strike rate of 107.02

Virat Kohli (India)

The Player of the Tournament scored the most runs ever by an individual batter at a World Cup. His 765 surpassed the previous record held by Sachin Tendulkar (673 in 2003) and came at an average of 96.62.

KL Rahul (India)

The 31-year-old finished with 452 runs at a superb average of 75.33, which was the third best overall for any batter during the tournament.

Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand)

His 552 runs in nine innings came at an average of 69 and strike-rate of 111.06. He scored two centuries against India.

Glenn Maxwell (Australia)

The Big Show provided two all-time moments with the bat. His century against Netherlands was the fastest ever at a World Cup, coming off just 40 balls. But his effort against Afghanistan was even more extraordinary, scoring 201 not out from 128 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja (India)

India’s spin-bowling all-rounder took key wickets throughout the middle overs. His economy rate was among the best in the tournament, going for 4.25 per over. He also scored 120 runs in his five innings.

Jasprit Bumrah (India)

Bumrah’s new-ball brilliance made the biggest impact for his team. He proved extremely difficult to get away and picked up 20 wickets at an economy rate of 4.06.

Mohammed Shami (India)

The tournament’s top wicket-taker sat out his team’s first four matches, but was remarkable from thereon in, taking 24 wickets at an average of just 10.70 and economy rate of 5.26.

12th man: Gerald Coetzee (South Africa)

A replacement for Anrich Nortje, the 23-year-old bowled with pace and threat, taking 20 wickets with an average of 19.80 and economy of 6.23.

D Madushanka (Sri Lanka)

The left-arm speedster (21 wickets) was a relentless threat with the new ball. A haul of 5/80 against India was the pick of his efforts.

Adam Zampa (Australia)

Australia’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament, the leg-spinner equalled Muttiah Muralidaran for most wickets by a spinner in a World Cup. His 23 wickets came at an average of 22.39, and he took three consecutive four-wicket hauls.

