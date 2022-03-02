ICC WC: Virat Kohli 'cheers' for Women In Blue ahead of India-Pakistan clash

New Delhi, March 2
Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday called everyone to cheer for 'Women In Blue' ahead of the India and Pakistan match in the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup.
The Women's ODI World Cup gets underway from Friday and India and Pakistan will meet for a mouth-watering clash on Sunday.
Kohli, who is slated to play his 100th Test at Mohali, has posted a rousing video to cheer India's women cricketers.
"No better time to cheer for the #WomenInBlue and show the strength of #HamaraBlueBandhan than this, 'cause it's time for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022! "So set your alarms for 6.30 AM on Mar 6, 2022," Kohli wrote on Koo.
The interest in women's cricket has spiked tremendously in India over the last few years. Women cricketers like Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj and Jhoolan Goswami have become household names.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address
Says the United States is ready to tackle the challenge pose...
Indian Air Force to carry out round-the-clock operations for Ukraine evacuation
Three C17 planes have been launched for Ukraine evacuation o...
Indian embassy tells stranded nationals to travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland
In an advisory, the embassy asks the Indians to consider avo...
United Airlines ends its use of Russian airspace, suspends two India routes
An airline spokesperson calls the move ‘temporary’, but give...
What happened to Russia's Air Force? US officials, experts don't have an answer
The United States estimates that Russia is using just over 7...