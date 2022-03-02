ICC WC: Virat Kohli 'cheers' for Women In Blue ahead of India-Pakistan clash

New Delhi, March 2

Former India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday called everyone to cheer for 'Women In Blue' ahead of the India and Pakistan match in the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup.

The Women's ODI World Cup gets underway from Friday and India and Pakistan will meet for a mouth-watering clash on Sunday.

Kohli, who is slated to play his 100th Test at Mohali, has posted a rousing video to cheer India's women cricketers.

"No better time to cheer for the #WomenInBlue and show the strength of #HamaraBlueBandhan than this, 'cause it's time for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022! "So set your alarms for 6.30 AM on Mar 6, 2022," Kohli wrote on Koo.

The interest in women's cricket has spiked tremendously in India over the last few years. Women cricketers like Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj and Jhoolan Goswami have become household names.

IANS

#Cricket #mithali raj #Pakistan #virat kohli