ICC Women’s World Cup: Aussies cruise as Pakistan go down again

Mount Maunganui, March 8
Opener Alyssa Healy starred with the bat after Australian bowlers produced a clinical display as the six-time champions coasted to a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the ICC Women’s World Cup here today.
Australian bowlers struck at regular intervals, save a fine 99-run partnership between skipper Bismah Maroof (78 not out) and all-rounder Aliya Riaz (53), to restrict Pakistan to 190/6 after skipper Meg Lanning decided to field.
The Australian batters, led by star wicketkeeper Healy, who scored a scintillating 72, then batted comfortably to notch up their second win of the tournament with 15.3 overs to spare.
Australia, who defeated England in their opener, moved to the top of the table while Pakistan are languishing at the bottom. They had lost to India in their first match.
Chasing 191 for the win, Healy and Rachael Haynes (34) shared a 60-run stand to provide a steady start. That could have been abrupted but Pakistan were guilty of giving the two openers a reprieve each with their catches going down.
Healy and Lanning (35) continued the onslaught with Pakistan bowlers having no answer to the pair. —
