 ICC World Cup final: We dreamt of this day but need to keep emotions aside, says Rohit Sharma : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • ICC World Cup final: We dreamt of this day but need to keep emotions aside, says Rohit Sharma

ICC World Cup final: We dreamt of this day but need to keep emotions aside, says Rohit Sharma

ICC World Cup final: We dreamt of this day but need to keep emotions aside, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma during a practice session at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 18, 2023. Reuters



PTI

Ahmedabad, November 18

Rohit Sharma won’t be able to tell what 10 others who will take the field with him on the biggest sporting day of their lives are feeling from inside.

But on the eve of the all-or-nothing World Cup final against Australia, ‘Captain Rohit’ wants his co-journeymen to fasten their seatbelts, keep emotions in check and do exactly what they have been doing for the past six weeks.

“See, emotionally it’s a big thing, a big occasion. Without a doubt, because whatever hard work and dreams you have, you have for this. And tomorrow, that day will be in front of us,” Rohit said ahead of possibly the biggest day of his career.

“But see, the biggest challenge for professional athletes is how you can put all this aside and focus on their work. So along with me, all the other 10 players who will play on the ground tomorrow, their focus will be more on their work for the team, rather than thinking about, this is the biggest moment of my life,” the skipper said in his effervescent but matter of fact manner.

He admitted that it is easier said than done as the sub-conscious mind plays its role.

“Of course, it is (the biggest day). There is no doubt. Back of the mind it will be there. You can’t hide from that. But it’s really important to remain calm in such situations because if you are calm and composed, then you can play your role as a team well. You can make good decisions in the pressure situation,” he said.

For 90s kids, it was all about the 50-over World Cup and Rohit is no different.

“For me, this is the biggest event—the 50-over World Cup. Since childhood, I’ve grown up watching the 50-over World Cup. So, for me, this is the biggest moment. But I know that I have to focus on what my team needs me to do. I want to put aside everything else for a while.”

‘Don’t know what they’re feeling from inside’

The skipper’s advice is always well-received but he will be the first one to tell you that he doesn’t know what kind of storm is going inside each of them.

“Inside, what they feel, I can’t tell you because I’m not spending 24 hours with them. So, I don’t know how each individual will be feeling,” that was typical Rohit reply when asked if his players are able to keep calm.

But he knew one thing—the pressure is constant.

“I said, being an Indian cricketer, you have to deal with pressure. It’s going to be constant. Today we are playing, tomorrow someone else will play, the day after someone else will play. They have to deal with these kinds of pressure, criticism, and everything,” he said.

‘Some are calm, some are tensed’

Rohit had said in Chennai before India’s first game against the Aussies that it would be nice to win a World Cup. The stakes are completely different after 41 days but he wants to keep his balance intact.

“A nice, balanced atmosphere and balanced thinking at this stage will be really nice. It’s just not from me. I can sense that from every other player as well in the changing room,” he said.

“You know there’s a laugh going around in the changing room, there’s a bit of tense faces as well. I’m not going to hide that but that’s normal. That is why this sport is so exciting because you see all different kinds of emotions,” he concluded.

#Ahmedabad #Australia #Rohit Sharma

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size

2
Punjab

Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at

3
Punjab

Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns

4
Punjab

Sikh teen stabbed to death in London street fight, 4 held

5
Punjab

Will develop Punjab as hub of medical tourism: CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Diaspora

3 men charged with murder of British Sikh teen in London

7
Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal sends Delhi L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary

8
Himachal

Alliance Air discontinues Chandigarh-Kullu flights

9
Punjab

ASI shot in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru, three booked for murder

10
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh High Court stays takeover of colonial-era Hotel Wildflower Hall

Don't Miss

View All
Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house
Trending

Video: David Beckham attends private party at Shah Rukh Khan's house

80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Top News

Maldives President Muizzu asks India to withdraw its military personnel

Maldives President Muizzu asks India to withdraw its military personnel

Muizzu had defeated India-friendly Ibrahim Solih in the pres...

Day 7: Vertical hole, new road planned to reach 41 workers trapped in collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel

Day 7: Vertical hole, new road planned to reach 41 workers trapped in collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel

Notwithstanding government assurances, it is an agonising wa...

Govt to meet social media platforms on deepfake issue; immunity will not apply if steps are not taken, says Vaishnaw

Govt to meet social media platforms to discuss deepfake issue; IT Minister warns immunity will not apply if platforms don't take action

Deepfakes refer to synthetic or doctored media that is digit...

ICC World Cup final: Ruthless India ready for date with history on Super Sunday

ICC World Cup final: Ruthless India ready for date with history on Super Sunday

Team India take on five-time champions Australia in a winner...

Haryana govt to move Supreme Court against quashing of law on 75 pc quota in pvt jobs for locals: Dy CM Chautala

Haryana to move Supreme Court against quashing of law on quota in private jobs

The high court decision has come as a setback to the JJP


Cities

View All

Vegetable trader’s death due to ‘dengue’ creates panic

Amritsar vegetable trader's death due to 'dengue' creates panic

Shimla-Amritsar flight service flagged off

ASI shot in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru, three booked for murder

Amritsar: Dispute over desilting turns ugly as AAP leader's brother shot at

Inaugural flight from Shimla arrives in Amritsar city

Amid Canada row, students explore Oz, UK for studies

Amid Canada row, Punjab students explore Oz, UK for studies

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda: 'Sextortion' trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Reinstatement of two MC officials withdrawn

Reinstatement of two Chandigarh MC officials withdrawn

Year on, electric vehicle charging stations in Chandigarh remain non-functional

Rs 700 crore dues pending, Punjab stops registries to cut realtors to size

Chandigarh Police issue advisory ahead of World Cup final

Fire breaks out at chemical store in Kharar

Delhi schools to resume classes from Nov 20 after GRAP IV curbs lifted

Delhi schools to resume classes from Nov 20 after GRAP IV curbs lifted

Air pollution in Delhi drops from 'severe' to 'very poor'

Centre orders removal of GRAP Stage-IV curbs in Delhi-NCR after air quality improves

Arvind Kejriwal sends Delhi L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary

Delhi’s air quality improves slightly, but remains ‘severe’

Six youths try to set kiosk owner on fire in Jalandhar

Six youths try to set kiosk owner on fire in Jalandhar

5 gold chains looted from jewellery shop in Jalandhar

28 cases of farm fire filed in Jalandhar, 21 in Kapurthala

42 crop residue burning cases reported in Jalandhar, 25 in Kapurthala districts

Jalandhar: One hurt as car hits ACP's vehicle

Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at

Ludhiana industrialist kidnapped for ransom, shot at

Unauthorised waste dumping big concern

Lala Lajpat Rai’s Jagraon house in a shambles, courtesy govt’s apathy

Brick kiln owner booked for ‘confining’ labourers

Youth shot in Canada

3 nabbed for murder of man during brawl

3 nabbed for murder of man during brawl

Farm fires: Accused not named in 38 of 39 FIRs in Patiala district

Former MLA organises cancer awareness camp