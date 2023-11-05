ICC World Cup: India go 2 down after strong start; Gill departs for 23

Kolkata, November 5
India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat in the top-of-the-table World Cup clash against South Africa here on Sunday.
Hosts India, the only unbeaten side in the tournament, are unchanged.
South Africa, on the other hand, have brought in spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in place of pacer Gerald Coetzee.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma ©, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma ©, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.
