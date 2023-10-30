 Iconic Sri Lankan cricket team supporter ‘Uncle’ Percy Abeysekera passes away : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Iconic Sri Lankan cricket team supporter ‘Uncle’ Percy Abeysekera passes away

Iconic Sri Lankan cricket team supporter ‘Uncle’ Percy Abeysekera passes away

87-year-old Uncle Percy was a constant presence on cricket grounds across the world where his country played

Iconic Sri Lankan cricket team supporter ‘Uncle’ Percy Abeysekera passes away

Percy Abeysekera. Photo: @IrfanPathan/X



PTI

Colombo, October 30

Percy Abeysekera, the iconic flag-waving, quick-witted supporter of the Sri Lankan cricket team, passed away after a battle with prolonged illness here on Monday.

The 87-year-old Abeysekera, who was fondly called as Uncle Percy by fans and cricketers alike, was a constant presence on cricket grounds across the world where his country played.

Abeysekera, known for his colourful dressing, began his travels to cheer for the Lankan cricket team from the 1979 World Cup and since then he attended all major cricketing events except the on-going World Cup owing to poor health.

His friendship with leading Lankan cricketers like Arjuna Ranatunga, Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara made him an unavoidable figure in the country’s cricketing landscape.

Abeysekera also shared cordial relationship with Indian cricketers like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Rohit had visited Abeysekera at his home in Colombo during the recent Asia Cup.

Kohli had invited Abeysekera to the Indian dressing room for a short interaction during the tour to Sri Lanka in 2015.

However, Abeysekera’s health was not at its best over the last year and the Sri Lanka Cricket had recently given him LKR 5 million to meet his medical expenses.

#Cricket

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Gurpreet Singh laughed at Swiss woman as she tried to free herself; chilling details of Nina Berger's murder in Delhi emerge

2
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

3
India

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam cases

4
India

Anju, who went to Pakistan to marry Facebook friend, will return to India to meet her children

5
Sports

English fans make fun of Virat Kohli getting out for zero; Indian fans have the last laugh

6
Punjab

Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

7
Punjab

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit's U-turn on Bills: AAP

8
Trending

Bengaluru woman sexually harassed at crowded Lulu Mall, police begin probe after video goes viral

9
Amritsar

Golden Temple bedecked with flowers to mark Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ram Das

10
India

Why a film with elements like 'nationalism', 'patriotism', 'religion' failed to impress audience

Don't Miss

View All
‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

On death row in Qatar, Navtej got Prez medal
Punjab

On death row in Qatar, former Indian Navy officer Captain Navtej Singh Gill got President medal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations
Himachal

Foreign troupes a big hit at Kullu Dasehra celebrations

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes ~31 L from paddy straw
Punjab

Ludhiana farmer shows the way, makes Rs 31 lakh from paddy straw

20 deaths over five years, this village battles drug menace
Punjab

20 deaths over five years, Kapurthala village battles drug menace

Top News

Delhi excise policy: ED summons CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on November 2

Delhi excise policy: ED summons CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on November 2

The ED has mentioned Kejriwal’s name multiple times in its c...

Supreme Court dismisses bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in corruption, money-laundering cases

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam cases

The bench says it has recorded the statements of the probe a...

Electoral bond scheme: Citizens don’t have right to know source of political funds, AG tells SC

Electoral bond scheme: Citizens don't have right to know source of political funds, AG tells SC

Scheme in question extends the benefit of confidentiality to...

Nano car plant: Tata Motors to get over Rs 766-crore compensation for losses incurred at Singur site

Scrapped Nano plant: Tata Motors to get over Rs 766-crore compensation for losses incurred at Singur site

Facility to produce small car Nano had to be shifted from Si...

Terrorists shoot dead UP migrant labourer in J-K’s Pulwama

Migrant labourer from UP shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Pulwama district

Police launch hunt for attackers | Political leaders condemn...


Cities

View All

Gambling den busted, 21 arrested; ~41 lakh seized

Gambling den busted, 21 arrested; Rs 41 lakh seized

Golden Temple bedecked with flowers to mark Parkash Purb of Sri Guru Ram Das

Inter-state drug racket busted, one arrested

Amritsar, Tarn Taran register most number of farm fire cases

Ward watch: Lawrence Road area residents plagued with traffic congestions, illegal parking

Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

Complete shutdown in Bathinda over killing of market body head

Three Malwa districts see decline in farm fire cases

Traders’ association chief shot in Bathinda

Chandigarh again stops registration of petrol two-wheelers for fiscal

Chandigarh again stops registration of petrol two-wheelers for fiscal

Chandigarh MC goes soft on car bazaar dealers

Multi-level parking: Chandigarh MC may challenge court order

Mohali: Paying heavy price for keeping pollution in check, say Farmers

Open house: What should Chandigarh do to ensure that there are no parking problems and snarl-ups?

Delhi excise policy: ED summons CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on November 2

Delhi excise policy: ED summons CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on November 2

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy scam cases

14-year-old boy nabbed for killing 16-year-old boy in Delhi

Gurpreet Singh laughed at Swiss woman as she tried to free herself; chilling details of Nina Berger's murder in Delhi emerge

Ban BS III, IV diesel buses in NCR areas of three states, Gopal Rai urges Centre

Poor sanitation at PUDA Complex in Jalandhar annoys owners of SCOs, visitors

Poor sanitation at PUDA Complex in Jalandhar annoys owners of SCOs, visitors

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Girl electrocuted while playing on house roof in Kapurthala village

Preventing road accidents top priority of Punjab govt, says Bram Shankar Jimpa

Nawanshahr registers only one case of stubble-burning, Jalandhar 111

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar attacks CM Bhagwant Mann over river waters issue

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar attacks CM Bhagwant Mann over river waters issue

Ludhiana’s air turns ‘poor’

Speeding car kills man, injures 2 in Ludhiana

Prime suspect held for duping family of Rs 12.70 lakh

Mobile phones, intoxicants seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Dengue cases cross 600, fogging intensified

Dengue cases cross 600, fogging intensified

Daily farm fires cross 1K for first time in Punjab, most from Malwa

Punjab: Officials skipping court trials in drugs cases to face action

One held for theft at temple

School holds annual sports championship