 US Open: Under the eye of Tiger Woods, Serena Williams aces Round 2 test : The Tribune India

US Open: Under the eye of Tiger Woods, Serena Williams aces Round 2 test

US Open: Under the eye of Tiger Woods, Serena Williams aces Round 2 test

Serena Williams put out Annet Kontaveit in three sets. Ap/pti

NEW YORK, September 1

Serena Williams credited Tiger Woods on Wednesday as one of the main reasons she was still playing tennis and had the golf great on his feet during her stunning win over world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit to reach the third round of the US Open.

Woods, like Williams considered to be the GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) in his sport, cheered her on from the stands at Flushing Meadows in what is expected to be her final tournament.

Perhaps more than any other athlete, the winner of 15 golf Majors can relate to what Williams is going through, as she wrestles with the idea of impending retirement while trying for one more shot at Grand Slam glory.

Golfer Tiger Woods was in the stands for Serena’s match. USA Today sports/reuters

Woods has turned comebacks into an art form in a career spent defying the odds. In April, he made perhaps his biggest comeback when he returned to competition at the Masters just 14 months after a car crash that had doctors considering the possibility of amputating his right leg.

Daniil Medvedev beat Arthur Rinderknech 6-2 7-5 6-3. usa today sports/reuters

“He’s one of the reasons I’m here, one of the main reasons I’m still playing,” said Williams after her 7-6(4) 2-6 6-2 win over Kontaveit. “So we talked a lot. He was really trying to get me motivated. There’s a few people, but we were like, Okay, we can do this together, you know?”

Medvedev cruises

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev maintained his strong start to his title defence on Wednesday, dispatching France’s Arthur Rinderknech 6-2 7-5 6-3 in the Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the third round.

After an inconsistent run-up to Flushing Meadows, Medvedev gained momentum after his straight-set win over Stefan Kozlov in the first round on Monday and picked up where he left off against Rinderknech.

“In general, I’m happy with my level in the third set,” Medvedev told reporters. “At the end of the match it was getting better and better. At the same time, a win is the most important. Try to get out as early as possible even if it is pretty late. Looking forward to the next round.” — Reuters

Day 3: Highlights

Samsonova’s delight

Last year’s finalist Leylah Fernandez lost 6-3 7-6(3) to Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova, who will face Aleksandra Krunic in the next round after she beat 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 2-6 6-4 6-2.

Two of a kind

Nick Kyrgios beat Benjamin Bonzi 7-6(3) 6-4 4-6 6-4 to book his spot in the third round. Fifth seed Casper Ruud also advanced after a comeback 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-4 win over Tim van Rijthoven and he will face Tommy Paul.

Gauff vs keys

American 12th seed Coco Gauff beat Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-2 7-6(4) where she will play compatriot Madison Keys, who beat knock out Italy’s Camila Giorgi 6-4 5-7 7-6(6).

Andy Murray beat Emilio Nava 5-7 6-3 6-1 6-0.

USA TODAY Sports/reuters

MURRAY THROUGH

Former champion Andy Murray booked his place in the third round after coming from a set down to outclass unseeded American Emilio Nava 5-7 6-3 6-1 6-0.

Maria Sakkari lost to Xiyu Wang. USA TODAY Sports/reuters

Shockers

Greek third seed Maria Sakkari crashed out following a 3-6 7-5 7-5 defeat to China’s Xiyu Wang. She is the third top-10 player in the women’s draw to be knocked out after Simona Halep and Daria Kasatkina. Britain’s Jack Draper, ranked 53rd in the world, upset sixth seed and last year’s semi-finalist Felix Auger-Aliassime, winning 6-4 6-4 6-4 to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Swiatek rolls

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek advanced to the third round with a comfortable 6-3 6-2 win over former champion Sloane Stephens of the United States. Victoria Azarenka defeated Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 6-2 6-3.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Video of AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by husband goes viral; women panel to take suo moto notice

2
Nation

1st indigenous cervical cancer vaccine by December

3
Chandigarh

Over 100 shops gutted in major fire at Panchkula's Sector 9 rehri market

4
Punjab

Letter of political appointments in Punjab 'signed by Kejriwal' and tweeted by Congress leaders creates controversy

5
Nation

INS Vikrant commissioned, new ensign unveiled; PM Modi calls it important landmark

6
Trending

Hong Kong batter Kinchit Shah proposes girlfriend after match with India concludes, see heartfelt video

7
Trending

Little boy performs 'giddha' in classroom without missing a beat; adorable video leaves Internet in awe

8
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court upholds closure of HMT tractor unit at Pinjore

9
Punjab

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

10
Nation

Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls in Karnataka

Don't Miss

View All
UP woman stages own kidnapping; twist to story was when her ‘abductors blackmailed her to seek Rs 10 lakh ransom from her parents’
Trending

UP woman stages own abduction; there is a twist to the story as her abductors 'blackmail' her and seek Rs 10 lakh in ransom from her parents

The making of Sikh scripture
Amritsar

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

ULB Dept paid ~42 cr to firm for ~18-cr survey
Haryana

Urban Local Bodies Dept paid Rs 42 cr to firm for Rs 18-cr survey in Haryana

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar
Punjab

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

Sr citizen loses ~1.2L in electricity bill scam
Jalandhar

Senior citizen loses Rs 1.2L in electricity bill scam

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: SC
Nation

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: Supreme Court

Top News

PM Modi to commission INS Vikrant, 1st India-made aircraft carrier, today

INS Vikrant commissioned, new ensign unveiled; PM Modi calls it important landmark

INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit

INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit

The aircraft carrier is a tribute to the Indian Navy's engin...

Supreme Court grants interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad

Supreme Court grants interim bail to social activist Teesta Setalvad

Was arrested for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame ‘in...

Karnataka Murugha math seer hospitalised after being arrested in sexual abuse case

Sexual abuse case: Arrested Karnataka Murugha math remanded in police custody till September 5

The pontiff of one of the most prominent and influential Lin...

PM Modi-Putin meet likely on SCO sidelines, interaction with China’s XI remote

PM Modi-Putin meet likely on SCO sidelines, interaction with China’s XI remote

Contacts between India and China have reduced drastically af...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Interstate drug peddler, aide nabbed

Amritsar: Interstate drug peddler, aide nabbed

Man accused of drug peddling jumps off roof in Amritsar to escape cops

Amritsar: Sugarcane growers demand settlement of Rs 6.78-cr dues

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

Deep nexus: Two booked for illegal mining in Amritsar

Husband ‘slaps’ MLA, video viral

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Major fire at Panchkula's Sector 9 Rehri market; over 100 shops gutted

Over 100 shops gutted in major fire at Panchkula's Sector 9 rehri market

Chandigarh: Sextortion gang faces 11 FIRs in other states

Most vending sites vacant, MC plans five 'model' zones in Chandigarh

Chandigarh's GST mop-up rises by 24% in August

Punjab and Haryana High Court upholds closure of HMT tractor unit at Pinjore

AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi L-G for ‘illegal award of contract to daughter’ during his term at KVIC

AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi L-G for 'illegal award of contract to daughter' during his term at KVIC

Fake TTEs operating at New Delhi railway station arrested: Northern Railways

Woman dies in Noida after treatment at IVF centre run by fake doctor

700 passengers stranded at Delhi airport after Lufthansa cancels 2 flights

Scrap dealer 'shot dead' in Gurugram over business rivalry

Nawanshahr colony declared African swine fever-hit zone

Nawanshahr colony declared African swine fever-hit zone

3 days after ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’ ceremony, litter at Jalandhar stadium yet to be lifted

Block-level ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’ begin across Jalandhar district

9 test Covid positive in Jalandhar district

At 73, Spic Macay founder cycles to propagate art & culture

Yet another fire at MC’s main garbage dumpsite

Yet another fire at MC’s main garbage dumpsite

Close shave as portion of unsafe building collapses again in city

Covid-19: Eight more contract virus in dist

Government will probe misutilisation of CRPF flats in Dugri, says minister

Nihang found murdered, 2 booked

6 Class IV workers run over by speeding car in Patiala

6 Class IV workers run over by speeding car in Patiala

88 parks under Patiala MC's TP schemes encroached upon

Rivals Navjot Singh Sidhu, Bharat Bhushan Ashu lodged in Patiala jail, but separate cells

Laser marking must on subsidised farm tools: Punjab minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Punjabi University students postpone protest