US Open: Under the eye of Tiger Woods, Serena Williams aces Round 2 test

NEW YORK, September 1

Serena Williams credited Tiger Woods on Wednesday as one of the main reasons she was still playing tennis and had the golf great on his feet during her stunning win over world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit to reach the third round of the US Open.

Woods, like Williams considered to be the GOAT (Greatest of All-Time) in his sport, cheered her on from the stands at Flushing Meadows in what is expected to be her final tournament.

Perhaps more than any other athlete, the winner of 15 golf Majors can relate to what Williams is going through, as she wrestles with the idea of impending retirement while trying for one more shot at Grand Slam glory.

Golfer Tiger Woods was in the stands for Serena’s match. USA Today sports/reuters

Woods has turned comebacks into an art form in a career spent defying the odds. In April, he made perhaps his biggest comeback when he returned to competition at the Masters just 14 months after a car crash that had doctors considering the possibility of amputating his right leg.

Daniil Medvedev beat Arthur Rinderknech 6-2 7-5 6-3. usa today sports/reuters

“He’s one of the reasons I’m here, one of the main reasons I’m still playing,” said Williams after her 7-6(4) 2-6 6-2 win over Kontaveit. “So we talked a lot. He was really trying to get me motivated. There’s a few people, but we were like, Okay, we can do this together, you know?”

Medvedev cruises

World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev maintained his strong start to his title defence on Wednesday, dispatching France’s Arthur Rinderknech 6-2 7-5 6-3 in the Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the third round.

After an inconsistent run-up to Flushing Meadows, Medvedev gained momentum after his straight-set win over Stefan Kozlov in the first round on Monday and picked up where he left off against Rinderknech.

“In general, I’m happy with my level in the third set,” Medvedev told reporters. “At the end of the match it was getting better and better. At the same time, a win is the most important. Try to get out as early as possible even if it is pretty late. Looking forward to the next round.” — Reuters

Day 3: Highlights

Samsonova’s delight

Last year’s finalist Leylah Fernandez lost 6-3 7-6(3) to Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova, who will face Aleksandra Krunic in the next round after she beat 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova 2-6 6-4 6-2.

Two of a kind

Nick Kyrgios beat Benjamin Bonzi 7-6(3) 6-4 4-6 6-4 to book his spot in the third round. Fifth seed Casper Ruud also advanced after a comeback 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-4 win over Tim van Rijthoven and he will face Tommy Paul.

Gauff vs keys

American 12th seed Coco Gauff beat Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-2 7-6(4) where she will play compatriot Madison Keys, who beat knock out Italy’s Camila Giorgi 6-4 5-7 7-6(6).

Andy Murray beat Emilio Nava 5-7 6-3 6-1 6-0. USA TODAY Sports/reuters

MURRAY THROUGH

Former champion Andy Murray booked his place in the third round after coming from a set down to outclass unseeded American Emilio Nava 5-7 6-3 6-1 6-0.

Maria Sakkari lost to Xiyu Wang. USA TODAY Sports/reuters

Shockers

Greek third seed Maria Sakkari crashed out following a 3-6 7-5 7-5 defeat to China’s Xiyu Wang. She is the third top-10 player in the women’s draw to be knocked out after Simona Halep and Daria Kasatkina. Britain’s Jack Draper, ranked 53rd in the world, upset sixth seed and last year’s semi-finalist Felix Auger-Aliassime, winning 6-4 6-4 6-4 to reach the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Swiatek rolls

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek advanced to the third round with a comfortable 6-3 6-2 win over former champion Sloane Stephens of the United States. Victoria Azarenka defeated Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 6-2 6-3.