 ‘If you like me, you don’t have to hate Messi’: Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Portugal’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • ‘If you like me, you don’t have to hate Messi’: Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Portugal’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers

‘If you like me, you don’t have to hate Messi’: Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Portugal’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers

Ronaldo will be playing for Portugal team in European Championship qualifier at Slovakia

‘If you like me, you don’t have to hate Messi’: Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Portugal’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo. Reuters file



AP

London, September 7

A look at what’s happening in UEFA European Championship qualifying on Friday:           

GROUP J

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in reflective mood as he brings up 20 years in Portugal’s national team, saying he and great rival Lionel Messi “changed the history of soccer” and that he still wants to raise the bar at the age of 38.

Ronaldo’s debut for Portugal was in August 2003 and two decades later the most prolific scorer in men’s internationals — with 123 goals in a record 200 games — will be playing for the team in a European Championship qualifier at Slovakia.

“I am proud of the numbers I reached. But, I want more,” Ronaldo said. “When I play, the bar has to be up here, I want to think big.”            

On his rivalry with Messi, Ronaldo added: “If you like Cristiano Ronaldo, you don’t have to hate Messi. We are both very good. We changed the history of soccer. We are respected all over the world. That is the most important thing. He has marked his path, I have marked mine.”                  

Portugal has won all four of its group games and is two points ahead of second-place Slovakia. Elsewhere, Bosnia-Herzegovina hosts Liechtenstein and Iceland visits Luxembourg.

GROUP A

Spain visits Georgia needing to keep in touch with group leader Scotland, which will play at Cyprus. Spain will play its first match since the president of the Spanish soccer federation was suspended by FIFA for his conduct at the FIFA Women’s World Cup final where he kissed a player without her consent.

Spain men’s coach Luis de la Fuente has apologized for the support he showed for federation chief Luis Rubiales during a speech he gave two weeks ago that included the claim he was a victim of a “witch hunt” by “false feminists.” De la Fuente has since condemned Rubiales’ acts and words.

In Group A, Spain has three points from two games played, while Scotland leads with 12 points after winning all four of its matches. Spain is behind in the number of games played because it participated in and won the UEFA Nations League finals in June.

GROUP D

It has been a disrupted start to qualifying for Croatia after a surprise draw against Wales and a win against current group leader Turkey in its opening two games in Group D. The country’s involvement in the Nations League in June means it is playing catch up, having only played two qualifying games, compared to Turkey’s four.

Croatia hosts Latvia on Friday and can move up to second in the standings dependent on the result between the top two, Turkey and Armenia. Croatia was a bronze medalist at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.

#Cristiano Ronaldo #England #Football #Lionel Messi #London

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

NSUI's Jatinder Singh elected president of Panjab University Students’ Council

2
Jalandhar

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

3
Ludhiana

Air travel between Ludhiana and NCR to be cheaper than bus travel

4
Haryana

Ahead of G20 Summit, traffic advisory issued in Gurugram

5
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

6
Entertainment

Invitation for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding reception at Chandigarh goes viral

7
Punjab

"We know how to fight alone, win and run govt": Bhagwant Mann on seat-sharing in Punjab

8
World

Video: US cop caught kissing scantily clad woman before climbing into police car with her, suspended

9
Ludhiana

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

10
India

PM Modi, other Quad leaders indirectly indict China at ASEAN summit

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes
Punjab

PAU's new wheat varieties to boost immunity, check diabetes

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week
Punjab

Ludhiana gets Dehradun, Delhi air link from this week

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters
Punjab

Major relief as Punjab announces one-time settlement for property tax defaulters

At PGI, ‘supermoms’ donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies
Chandigarh

At PGI, 'supermoms' donate milk, turn saviour for preterm babies

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

Top News

G20 Summit: India hopes for common template for regulating cryptocurrency

G20 Summit: India hopes for common template for regulating cryptocurrency

It was at the Buenos Aires summit in 2018 that G20 leaders r...

ASEAN occupies prominent place in India's Indo-Pacific initiative: PM Modi

PM Modi, other Quad leaders indirectly indict China at ASEAN summit

PM gives no indication on plans to join Regional Comprehensi...

ASEAN a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East policy’, what it means for the region

ASEAN a key pillar of India’s ‘Act East policy’, what it means for the region

ASEAN is grouping of 10 South East Asian countries; EAS incl...

Modi and company using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Modi and company using Sanatana ploy to divert attention, will face cases legally: Udhayanidhi Stalin

Also launches a strident attack on Prime Minister Narendra M...

Chants for Lord Krishna should be so loud that they reach those who challenge Sanatan Dharma, says Smriti Irani

Chants of Lord Krishna should be so loud that they reach those who challenge Sanatan Dharma, says Smriti Irani

PM Modi in his meeting with cabinet ministers had on Wednesd...


Cities

View All

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Auto drivers block roads, commuters a harried lot

Project report to clean Tung Dhab drain to be sent for govt approval

Peddler held with 15 kg heroin, 4 others booked

Ward number 49 cries for cleanliness

Old pension scheme: Front to hold rally in Sangrur on Nov 5

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

Invitation for Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's wedding reception at Chandigarh goes viral

Chandigarh: Mixed bag in colleges, tie-ups play key role

Panjab University poll: Was inactive in ABVP, NSUI gave me a free hand, says top post winner

High Court halts recovery notice in service tax case of Chandigarh civic body

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

No greater cruelty than false charges against woman’s chastity: Delhi High Court

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

Passenger held with pistol at IGI Airport

75 vans to provide food items at lower rates

Brothers’ suicide : Emotions run high as Jashanbir’s mortal remains consigned to flames

Dhillon brothers' suicide: Emotions run high as Jashanbir's mortal remains consigned to flames

243 officials to keep tab on stubble burning in district

6 cops get DGP Commendation Disc

Accommodation blues for more than 300 international students in Canada

6 peddlers held, 280-gm heroin seized

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Work allotted to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan canal

Ludhiana Ward Watch Ward No 34: Ishar Nagar areas in state of complete neglect

Supervisor caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Transport Tender Scam: Contractor in Vigilance Bureau custody after surrendering in Ludhiana court

Ludhiana back on air map; flight to Delhi resumes after 3 years

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

Now, former Mayor Bazaz objects to MC ward map

DC: Follow NGT guidelines on single-use plastic

'Congress brass decision supreme', Navjot Singh Sidhu bats for INDIA grouping

Officials told to ensure proper respect to elderly

Faculty protest disrupts classes at Punjabi University