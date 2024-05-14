Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff fight through to quarters

Rome, May 13

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek remained on course for an uncommon Madrid-Rome double after beating Angelique Kerber to reach the Italian Open quarterfinals today. It was a ninth straight win for Swiatek, and the two-time Rome champion will next face Madison Keys after the American player eased past Sorana Cirstea 6-2 6-1 in a match that was interrupted by an environmental protest.

Coco Gauff rallied past Paula Badosa. Reuters

Swiatek needed eight set points to secure the opener but had no such problems at the end of the second, sealing a 7-5 6-3 victory on the first match point when Kerber’s return went wide.

Swiatek is attempting to become the first woman to win the “dirt double” since Serena Williams in 2013.

Keys’ match was temporarily suspended after two protesters jumped onto the court and threw confetti, while others from the environmentalist group glued themselves to the stands.

Another American is also through to the quarterfinals after third-seeded Coco Gauff rallied to beat Paula Badosa 5-7 6-4 6-1. — AP

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#United States of America USA