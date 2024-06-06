Iga Swiatek eliminates Coco Gauff to reach French Open final

Paris, June 6
Iga Swiatek eliminated Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the French Open semi-finals on Thursday and stretched her winning streak at Roland Garros to 20 matches.
The top-ranked Swiatek is trying to earn her fourth championship in five years in Paris and can become the first woman with three in a row here since Justine Henin from 2007-09.
Swiatek improved to 11-1 overall against No. 3 seed Gauff, the reigning US Open champion, and has defeated her at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament three years in a row, including in the 2022 final and last year's quarterfinals.
In Saturday's title match, Swiatek will face either unseeded 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva of Russia or No. 12 Jasmine Paolini of Italy.
Swiatek is 4-0 in major finals so far, and she has been at her dominant best for most of the past two weeks.
Putting aside a three-set, second-round victory over four-time major champion Naomi Osaka when she was forced to save a match point, Swiatek has ceded a total of merely 17 games in her other five matches.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NDA MPs to meet on Friday to elect Narendra Modi as their leader
He may be sworn in over the weekend, possibly Sunday
Top leaders of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, 4 other nations likely to attend Modi's oath ceremony
The invitation to Maldivian President Muizzu assumes signifi...
Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release 137 cusecs water to Hathni Kund Barrage
A Vacation Bench led by Justice PK Mishra directs Haryana Go...
Kangana Ranaut claims was slapped at Chandigarh airport by CISF personnel over her farmer agitation comment; probe ordered, constable suspended
In a video statement, Kangana says 'she is safe and fine but...
PM Modi, Home Minister Shah 'directly involved' in biggest stock market scam: Rahul Gandhi
Addressing a press conference here, he says stock markets ro...