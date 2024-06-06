 Iga Swiatek eliminates Coco Gauff to reach French Open final : The Tribune India

  • Sports
Iga Swiatek eliminates Coco Gauff to reach French Open final

Swiatek will face either unseeded Mirra Andreeva of Russia or Jasmine Paolini of Italy

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her semi-final match against Coco Gauff of the US, in the French Open, in Paris, France. Reuters



AP

Paris, June 6

Iga Swiatek eliminated Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the French Open semi-finals on Thursday and stretched her winning streak at Roland Garros to 20 matches.

The top-ranked Swiatek is trying to earn her fourth championship in five years in Paris and can become the first woman with three in a row here since Justine Henin from 2007-09.

Swiatek improved to 11-1 overall against No. 3 seed Gauff, the reigning US Open champion, and has defeated her at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament three years in a row, including in the 2022 final and last year's quarterfinals.

In Saturday's title match, Swiatek will face either unseeded 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva of Russia or No. 12 Jasmine Paolini of Italy.

Swiatek is 4-0 in major finals so far, and she has been at her dominant best for most of the past two weeks.

Putting aside a three-set, second-round victory over four-time major champion Naomi Osaka when she was forced to save a match point, Swiatek has ceded a total of merely 17 games in her other five matches.

