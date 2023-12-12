 Iga Swiatek is the first woman since Serena Williams to win WTA Player of the Year twice in a row : The Tribune India

Williams, who retired last year, was WTA Player of the Year every season from 2012-15

Iga Swiatek’s second consecutive season-ending No. 1 ranking helped her collect a second consecutive WTA Player of the Year award. Reuters file



St. Petersburg (US), December 12

Iga Swiatek’s second consecutive season-ending No. 1 ranking helped her collect a second consecutive WTA Player of the Year award, making her the first woman since Serena Williams to claim that honor twice in a row.

Williams, who retired last year, was the WTA Player of the Year every season from 2012-15, the final four of the seven total times the American claimed that award.

Swiatek went 68-11 in 2023 with a tour-leading six titles, including at the French Open in June. That was Swiatek’s third championship at Roland Garros and fourth overall at a Grand Slam tournament.

The 22-year-old from Poland wrapped up the season with an undefeated run at the WTA Finals in Cancun, Mexico, last month, which allowed her to overtake Aryna Sabalenka atop the rankings. Swiatek held the No. 1 spot from April 2022 until this September, before regaining it to close the year.

In other WTA awards announced Monday, Zheng Qinwen of China was the Most Improved Player of the Year, Mirra Andreeva of Russia was the Newcomer of the Year, Elina Svitolina of Ukraine was chosen for the Comeback of the Year and Tomasz Wiktorowski — who works with Swiatek — was the Coach of the Year.

Storm Hunter of Australia and Elise Mertens of Belgium earned Doubles Team of the Year, Ons Jabeur of Tunisia was the recipient of both the Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award and the Peachy Kellmeyer Player Service Award, and Jessica Pegula of the US was given the Jerry Diamond ACES Award for her off-court promotional and charitable activities. 


