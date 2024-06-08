 Iga Swiatek wins her third consecutive French Open women’s title by defeating Jasmine Paolini : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • Iga Swiatek wins her third consecutive French Open women’s title by defeating Jasmine Paolini

Iga Swiatek wins her third consecutive French Open women’s title by defeating Jasmine Paolini

The 23-year-old from Poland is the first woman with three trophies in a row in Paris since Justine Henin from 2005 to 2007

Iga Swiatek wins her third consecutive French Open women’s title by defeating Jasmine Paolini

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates with the trophy after winning her final match against Italy's Jasmine Paolini at the French Open at Roland Garros, Paris, France, on June 8, 2024. Reuters



AP

Paris, June 8

Iga Swiatek won her third consecutive French Open championship and fourth in five years by defeating Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in the final on Saturday.

The top-seeded Swiatek trailed 2-1 early in Court Philippe Chatrier before taking the next 10 games to claim the opening set and go up 5-0 in the second. She stretched her winning streak at Roland Garros to 21 matches, and her career record at the place is now 35-2.

The 23-year-old from Poland is the first woman with three trophies in a row in Paris since Justine Henin from 2005 to 2007.

Swiatek also won the French Open in 2020 and the US Open in 2022 and is now 5-0 in major finals.

The 12th-seeded Paolini, a 28-year-old from Italy, was appearing in a Slam final for the first time.

She had never been past the second round at one of the four most important tennis tournaments until getting to the fourth round at the Australian Open in January.

Paolini will play in the French Open women’s doubles final on Sunday with partner Sara Errani against 2023 US Open singles champion Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova.

After a scare in the second round against Naomi Osaka, when Swiatek needed to save a match point, this represented a fifth straight lopsided win. Swiatek took every set in that span and only ceded a total of 17 games.

On Saturday, a loud chant of “Let’s go, Jasmine! Let’s go!” arose from two rows of Paolini’s supporters in the lower bowl of the stands, each one wearing a T-shirt in one of the colours of the Italian flag: green, white or red. They would reprise that song in English, interspersing it with claps.

During the coin toss, Paolini stood mostly still while Swiatek went through her usual paces, shifting side to side and taking cuts of forehands and backhands.

After Swiatek got the match’s first point, a fan yelled in French, “Jasmine, it’s not over!” And, actually, it soon looked as if they were right. That’s because Swiatek went through a bit of a shaky stretch, failing to convert a break-point in the second game, then getting broken to trail 2-1 after 13 minutes when she flubbed a forehand, sending it way long.

That was Swiatek’s seventh unforced error of the afternoon; Paolini had made only one by then.

Might a true surprise be in the offing? Could Paolini not only make a match of this but actually win it?

Um, no. Swiatek immediately reset herself and began playing the sort of tennis that has kept her at No. 1 in the WTA rankings for nearly every week since April 2022.

The instincts and footwork to get to almost any shot an opponent can offer. The intimidating, heavy-spin forehands. The prematch strategy and midmatch adjustments can shift things her way.

And once Swiatek got going, there was nothing Paolini could do to slow her down.

Swiatek broke at love right away, capping the game with a return winner off a serve at 87 mph (140 kph).

The following game began with a 25-stroke exchange that Swiatek ended with a backhand winner that Paolini did not even try to chase, and it quickly became 3-2.

That was part of a stretch in which Swiatek earned 20 of the last 24 points in the first set.

The one-way traffic continued in the next set, and after just an and hour, eight minutes of play, Swiatek was celebrating by dropping to her knees behind a baseline.

Soon, she was sitting on the sideline and used her phone to snap a selfie while holding up four fingers to represent her haul of French Open trophies. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#French Open #Grand Slam Tournament #Tennis


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Ok with rape, murder also,’ asks Kangana Ranaut amid ‘slapgate’

2
Punjab

30-year-old woman hacked to death by masked man in Punjab’s Mohali

3
Punjab

Cop slapped Kangana Ranaut in rush of blood, says CISF

4
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

5
Punjab

Punjab Police ex-DIG gets 7-year jail for 1993 fake encounter

6
India

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

7
India

Nitish Kumar was offered PM-ship by INDIA bloc but party has decided not to look back: JD(U)

8
India

India objects to ‘distasteful’ Indira float in Canada on Blue Star anniversary

9
Punjab

Kulwinder apologetic, realises damage to CISF, says DIG

10
India

NSA Ajit Doval term ends, may be told to continue

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

Leaders of Bangladesh, Seychelles arrive in Delhi; ones of B...

Country needs change; we are keeping a watch on situation: Mamata Banerjee after party meet post Lok Sabha election results

Country needs change; we are keeping a watch on situation: Mamata Banerjee after party meet post Lok Sabha election results

TMC chief says INDIA not staking claim to form government to...

CWC unanimously passes resolution to appoint Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

‘Will decide very soon’, says Rahul Gandhi as CWC asks him to take on Leader of Opposition mantle in Lok Sabha

Congress chief Kharge says INDIA bloc must continue function...

Nitish Kumar was offered PM-ship by INDIA bloc but party has decided not to look back: JD(U)

Nitish Kumar was offered PM-ship by INDIA bloc but party has decided not to look back: JD(U)

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi says 'Nitish was the architect of the ...

Education ministry sets up panel to review grace marks to over 1,500 NEET-UG candidates

NEET-UG row: Education Ministry sets up panel to review grace marks awarded to over 1,500 candidates

The result of the medical entrance exam was announced on Jun...


Cities

View All

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Over a decade after AIT auctioned plots, dream house eludes allottees

Man gets life sentence for son’s murder

Drugs seized in 62 cases destroyed at paper mill

Jail inmate injured in clash with prisoners

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Legacy waste processing to be over by Dec-end: UT

Legacy waste processing to be over by Dec-end: Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh: CAG flags irregularities in upkeep of firearms

Power tariff hike unfair, make 300 units free: Manish Tewari to JERC

Sippy Murder Case: Kalyani Singh provided with statements of 53 witnesses

Panchkula man loses Rs 1.61 cr in cyberfraud

Three restaurants, shops, flats gutted in fire in southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

Three restaurants, shops, flats gutted in fire in southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

Haryana not releasing Delhi’s share of 1,050 cusecs of water through Munank canal: Atishi

In deepfake era, photos claiming adultery by spouse to be proved by evidence: Delhi High Court

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

‘Khatakhat’ cash transfer: Lawyer writes to President Murmu; seeks disqualification of 99 Congress MPs

Residents of Kot Sadik block road over lack of water supply

Residents of Kot Sadik block road over lack of water supply

At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

As MP, Kangana should think before she speaks, says Mahila Kisan Union

Planning Board chief demands inquiry into misuse of funds

At Kulwinder’s Kapurthala house, kin seek proper inquiry

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along national highways in city

A first: Cycle tracks to come up along national highways in city

Bike, car catch fire after collision, father-son duo seriously hurt

Rain brings relief from scorching heat in city

At poll seizures worth Rs 37 crore, district seventh highest in state

Woman duped of Rs 57L by miscreants

Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Storm claims second life within 2 days in Patiala

Pensioners’ body urges state government to concede to its demands

Man held for abusing staff at Khamano Civil Hospital