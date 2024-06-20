Igor Stimac pens farewell note to ‘Blue Tigers’

New Delhi, June 19
Full of praise for the players he coached for five years, Igor Stimac today said he never expected to be “so personally invested” in the country when he first joined and lauded his wards for their “courage and character”.
“To all Indian football fans and my blue tigers, it’s been an honour to serve you over the last five years,” Stimac posted online. “I didn’t expect to form such a strong bond with this country and be so personally invested when I first joined you all. I am proud of every player and team member. Together we were able to create an environment of hope and belief, we pushed each other physically and mentally to play fearless, intelligent football, which required a lot of courage and effort,” added Stimac, who is now back in Croatia.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bihar candidate says he received leaked NEET paper with engineer uncle's help, was made to memorise it overnight
Govt on Wednesday cancels UGC-NET held on June 18, orders CB...
25 dead, over 60 hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi
The officials have expressed concern that the death toll may...
India reports 110 deaths, 40,000 heatstroke cases this summer
The weather office has forecast above normal temperatures fo...
Punjab’s drugs crackdown on ‘point of sale’; know how police are getting peddlers' neck through meticulous data analysis
Conducts massive raids across top 10 drugs hotspots of each ...
Punjab, Delhi get brief respite from heatwave as light rains lash parts of region
Monsoon is expected to hit Delhi-NCR around June 30