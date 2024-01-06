Ilkay Gundogan’s last-minute penalty saves Barcelona’s day

Madrid, January 5

Barcelona needed a penalty kick in stoppage time to win 2-1 at Las Palmas and keep pace with leaders Real Madrid and Girona in the La Liga.

Ilkay Gundogan sent his shot from the penalty spot into the middle of the net three minutes into added time to keep Barcelona within seven points of leaders Madrid and Girona at the halfway point of the season.

“Everyone is having a hard time winning,” Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said. “Girona’s victory came in the last second, Madrid needed a goal off a corner in the 80th, and we did it with a penalty in the final moments.” — AP