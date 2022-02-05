I'm just doing my job, says Sourav Ganguly

PTI

New Delhi, February 4

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, responding to suggestions that he has been trying to influence selection to the national team, has said he does not need to “dignify baseless accusations”.

“I don't think I need to answer anybody anything (on this) and dignify any of these baseless accusations. I am the president of BCCI and I do the job of what the president of BCCI should be doing,” Ganguly said in an interview. “Also, just to let you know, I see a picture doing the rounds (on social media) showing me sitting in a selection committee meeting,” Ganguly said, referring to a photograph in which he is seen sitting with secretary Jay Shah, skipper Virat Kohli and joint secretary Jayesh George. “I want to make it clear, that picture wasn't from a selection committee meeting. Jayesh George isn't a part of selection committee meetings.”

Referring to his relationship with Jay Shah over the last 26 months, Ganguly said: “I share a fantastic relationship with Jay. He is a very dear friend and a trusted colleague. Me, Jay, Arun (Dhumal) and Jayesh (George), we have all been working together to get the board going in these difficult times, especially with Covid-19 in these two years. I would say it has been a fantastic two years. I would say it has been a fantastic two years.” —