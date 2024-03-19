Imad Wasim caught smoking in dressing room during Pakistan Super League final

IANS

New Delhi, March 19

Islamabad United all-rounder Imad Wasim was caught smoking in the dressing room following his outstanding performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final against Multan Sultans at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium on Monday.

The all-rounder played a key role in Islamabad United’s third PSL title win. He secured a five-wicket haul to limit Multan Sultans to 159/9 and later contributed with an unbeaten 19 to lead the successful run chase.

However, shortly after his remarkable performance on the field, Wasim stirred up a controversy when he was seen smoking in the team’s dressing room during the match.

According to the video widely circulating on social media, the camerapersons focused the lenses on Imad and broadcast visuals caught him smoking a cigarette during the 18th over of the innings.

However, Wasim was also adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-round exploits as Islamabad United lifted the PSL trophy after winning the first final they made since 2018.

On the other hand, the Sultans, who were playing their fourth consecutive final, have finished runners-up in three successive seasons. They were crowned champions in the 2021 edition and finished as runners-up in the subsequent two editions wherein Lahore Qalandars clinched two back-to-back titles.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pakistan