Imam-ul-Haq gets second hundred, run-feast ends in draw

Islamabad

Imam-ul-Haq smashed his second hundred in the run-feast in Rawalpindi but Australia’s first Test in Pakistan in 24 years ended in a dull draw today. Opting to bat on a run-filled surface, Pakistan had made 476/4 before declaring their first innings. By the time they bowled out Australia for 459 on the final day, the chances of any team winning the contest had evaporated.

Cattolica (Italy)

Narayanan wins Cattolica Int’l Open chess tourney

Indian Grandmaster SL Narayanan emerged winner in the Grandiscacchi Cattolica International Open here today while his compatriot R Praggnanandhaa finished runner-up. Narayanan and six others, including Praggnanandhaa, finished equal first on 6.5 points after nine rounds. However, Narayanan took the top spot on the basis of a better tiebreak score.

New Delhi

Four enter final at Asian Youth & Jr Boxing C’ships

Mahi Siwach, Palak Zambre and two more Indian junior girls registered sensational victories to enter the finals of the ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan, today. Vini (50kg) and Yakshika (52kg) were the other two pugilists to make their way into the finals on the seventh day of the competition.

Kolkata

I League: Punjab FC put four past debutants Kenkre

Punjab FC jumped to top-four with their second win from three matches, while debutants Rajasthan United FC secured their maiden victory in the I-League today. Punjab’s Kurtis Guthrie struck a double (20th and 42nd) in the 4-0 rout of the Mumbai debutants. — Agencies