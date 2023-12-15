In a tribute to MS Dhoni, no Indian will ever don number 7 jersey

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 15

The BCCI has decided to retire former Indian skipper MS Dhoni’s iconic number 7 jersey in a tribute to the cricketer to honour his glorious career and contribution to Indian cricket.

Reportedly, the BCCI has informed the Indian players, especially debutants, that jersey number 7 can no longer be chosen.

According to a BCCI official, “At present 60 numbers are designated to the regulars in the Indian team and those in contention. So even if a player is out of the team for about a year or so, we don’t give away his number to a new player. That means a recent debutant has just 30-odd numbers to choose from.”

The retirement of jersey number 7 comes years after Sachin Tendulkar’s jersey number 10 was retired in a similar tribute by the BCCI in 2017.

Dhoni, who has had the most successful record as an Indian captain in ICC events, retired from international cricket in August 2020.

#BCCI #Cricket #Sachin Tendulkar