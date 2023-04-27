In pink of health, CSK head to Jaipur

PTI

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals have a tough task at hand as they bid to bounce back with a win against a rampaging Chennai Super Kings in their IPL match here tomorrow.

With their top-order comprising Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube firing together most of the time, CSK have notched up three easy wins, while Rajasthan have lost their last two matches. Tomorrow’s match pits CSK’s top-order batters and the world class spinners of RR. Conway is the second-most prolific batter this season with 314 runs from seven matches while a “transformed” Rahane, who hit a 71 not out off just 29 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, has been in devastating form with 209 runs from five games at a stupendous strike-rate of 199.04, which is the highest among the batters.

#Cricket #IPL #Rajasthan