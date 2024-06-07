In pole position for No. 3

PARIS, June 6

Defending champion Iga Swiatek took a big step towards a third successive French Open title by dismantling teary American third seed Coco Gauff 6-2 6-4 in the semifinal today to match her longest winning streak on clay.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Swiatek also extended her dominance over Gauff by sealing an 11th victory in 12 meetings and will head into a Saturday showdown with either 12th seed Jasmine Paolini or 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva.

“It was intense. In the second set it was right because we were breaking each other. I was consistent with my tactics and went for it,” Swiatek said.

Jasmine Paolini ousted Mirra Andreeva. Reuters

Defeat was a big blow for Gauff, who was beaten by Swiatek in the 2022 final as well as last year’s quarter-finals, but she leaves Paris knowing that she will climb to No. 2 in the world rankings on Monday.

“I think she’s progressing a lot,” Swiatek said of the 20-year-old US Open champion.

Fearless Paolini

Jasmine Paolini crushed Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva 6-3 6-1 to bulldoze her way into the final and continue Italy’s Roland Garros fairytale. The diminutive 28-year-old is the first Italian player to reach the final on the Paris clay since doubles partner Sara Errani in 2012, and her resounding victory came two days after compatriot Jannik Sinner made it to the last four in the men’s draw, guaranteeing he would be world No. 1 next week.

Andreeva, who had won her previous match against Paolini in Madrid in April, failed to make the most of the few opportunities she had, and made too many unforced errors to stand a chance in what was both players’ first appearance in a Grand Slam semifinal. — Reuters

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#French Open #Grand Slam Tournament #Tennis #United States of America USA