 In Rafa’s absence, Next-Gen set to challenge at open Roland Garros : The Tribune India

In Rafa’s absence, Next-Gen set to challenge at open Roland Garros

In Rafa’s absence, Next-Gen set to challenge at open Roland Garros

Carlos Alcaraz’s path to glory is not going to be easy with Novak Djokovic (in pic) hunting for his 23rd Major. Reuters



Paris, May 27

Rafa Nadal’s decision to skip the French Open due to injury has set up one of the most uncertain men’s tournaments in Paris in almost 20 years but a new generation led by world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz stands ready to grab a rare opportunity.

Carlos Alcaraz’s (in pic) path to glory is not going to be easy with Novak Djokovic hunting for his 23rd Major. reuters

Nadal, who won the first of his record 14 titles at the claycourt Grand Slam in 2005, withdrew due to a lingering hip issue that has decimated his season since the Australian Open and the Spaniard expects to retire after the 2024 campaign.

As Roland Garros gears up for a surreal edition without the ever-present 22-time Major champion, another tenacious Spaniard has emerged as one of the top contenders trying to keep a Grand Slam out of Novak Djokovic’s hands.

Alcaraz warmed up for his tilt at the Paris crown by winning the Barcelona and Madrid titles, and despite a hiccup in Rome is now in his third spell as No. 1 after first reaching the peak by winning last year’s US Open.

Djokovic, who will be going for a 23rd Major title after going level with Nadal at Melbourne Park in January, sees the 20-year-old as the man to beat.

“A new generation is here already,” said the Serb. “Obviously, he’s playing amazing tennis. It’s also good for our sport that we have new faces. We’ve been saying for years that we can expect that moment to come when you have a shift of generations. I’m personally still trying to hang in there with all of them. I still have the hunger to keep going. Let’s see how far I’m going to play.”

Stop-start year

Djokovic’s preparation for the season’s second Grand Slam has been far from ideal. In another stop-start year due to his refusal to take the Covid vaccine, the Serb missed Masters tournaments in Indian Wells and Miami, while an elbow issue forced him out of Madrid.

He then struggled with a physical issue in Rome and lost to Dane Holger Rune, who finished runner-up to Daniil Medvedev.

While Djokovic says it is time for a new generation to shine, Munich champion Rune said the Serb would be his pick to win a third Paris title. “If I have to pick one favourite, I’ll probably pick Novak. But it’s more open because we don’t have Rafa,” he added. — Reuters

Meet the top-3 women contenders

IGA SWIATEK

World No. 1 Swiatek is the favourite to defend her crown on the Parisian clay but the odds of her success will depend on whether she has fully recovered from a thigh injury, which forced her to retire from her quarter-final match in Rome.

The Pole has contested four finals this year, winning titles Qatar and Stuttgart prior to her injury in Rome, and she enters the claycourt major having held her position as the top-ranked player for 60 consecutive weeks.

ARYNA SABALENKA

Aryna Sabalenka has eyes trained on conquering Paris. Reuters

After winning her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, Sabalenka established herself as a serious contender at the French Open in recent weeks by beating Swiatek in the Madrid Open final, shortly after losing to her in the final in Stuttgart.

ELENA RYBAKINA

Rybakina won the biggest claycourt title of her career in Rome and made her top five debut this week as she continues to raise the bar since winning Wimbledon last year. After finishing runner-up at the Australian Open, winning the title at Indian Wells and reaching the final at the Miami Open, the Moscow-born Kazakh is now eyeing the biggest prize on the claycourts of Paris. Reuters

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Estranged husband stabs his Sikh wife to death in Canada's Brampton; arrested

2
Diaspora

Bill introduced in US to hire foreign health workers on H-1B visa

3
Diaspora

Canadian party calls on govt to stop deportation of 150 Punjabi students

4
Nation Explainer

Sengol, what is the big controversy all about

5
Entertainment

Salman Khan stops to hug Vicky Kaushal a day after 'Dabangg' star's security pushed latter aside

6
Nation

In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building

7
Nation

NITI Aayog meeting: PM Modi urges states to maintain fiscal discipline, take prudent decisions; 11 CMs skip

8
Punjab

Geological Survey of India to assess groundwater contamination by heavy metals in Punjab and Haryana

9
Nation

'Sengol to finally get its due': PM Modi takes 'walking stick' dig at Congress

10
Nation

RSS ban row: Karnataka Congress takes U-turn

Don't Miss

View All
Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Viral video: Did Salman Khan's security stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023?
Trending

Viral video: Did Salman Khan's security stop Vicky Kaushal at IIFA 2023?

Senior citizen duped of ~13L
Himachal

Senior citizen duped of Rs 13 lakh by fake WhatsApp caller from Canada

Top News

Watch LIVE: New Parliament opening with mega 'Sengol' ceremony

PM Modi inaugurates New Parliament amid Opposition boycott

Twenty one Opposition parties skipped the event protesting t...

Lotus motif for RS, peacock for LS: 900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament building

Lotus motif for RS, peacock for LS: 900 artisans from UP weaved carpet for new Parliament building

In pictures: India’s new Parliament building

In pictures: Inside India’s new Parliament building

PM Modi will inaugurate it on Sunday

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers

Pictures: Police detain farm leaders in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers

'Some Khap leaders, including Hardeep Ahlawat and Mahender N...

Search and rescue team unable to find missing Indian-origin climber at Mount Everest summit

Search and rescue team unable to find missing Indian-origin climber at Mount Everest summit

Shrinivas scaled the Mount Everest on May 19 but told his wi...


Cities

View All

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

Cops crack down on traffic rule violators

MC starts work on establishing bio-CNG plant at Bhagtanwala

Defying odds, 15 differently-abled students shine

Proud moment for families

CKD to open new schools in Batala

Two DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Two Punjab DCs in a spot over stubble-burning issue

Row erupts as Bathinda MC issues notice to library

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

PU Syndicate gives nod to fee increase

Adopting child becomes easier in Chandigarh

Bus overturns near Zirakpur flyover

Woman killed in hit-&-run

Day 2: Experts help students take right course

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

Manish Sisodia fabricated public opinion, alleges CBI

Delhi woman falls prey to ‘free thali’ bait, loses Rs 90,000 in cyber fraud

Old enmity takes ugly turn, Delhi teen stabbed to death

Man arrested for supplying arms to Neeraj Bawana gang

Teacher booked for sexual harassment

‘Kachha-baniyan’ gang scare in Jalandhar

'Kachha-baniyan' gang scare in Jalandhar

2 nabbed after telcos' complaints over SIM fraud in Jalandhar

Son of auto driver gets 98% in PSEB Class X exams

Bar up in arms against Shahkot SDM

12-year-old delivers baby; probe on

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Wheat season ends, procurement up 18% than last year in Ludhiana district

Inter-state arms supplier nabbed in Ludhiana, 5 weapons seized

2 booked for running illegal IELTS centres

Two land in police net with opium, illcit liquor

Assessment of sewer system by independent experts sought

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

Rain leaves areas of city waterlogged

700 awarded degrees at SGGS varsity

ASHA workers’ union protests against govt

Man slips while boarding train, dies on spot