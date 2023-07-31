 In their stride: After loss, Rahul Dravid not worried about every game, looking at big picture before World Cup : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • In their stride: After loss, Rahul Dravid not worried about every game, looking at big picture before World Cup

In their stride: After loss, Rahul Dravid not worried about every game, looking at big picture before World Cup

In their stride: After loss, Rahul Dravid not worried about every game, looking at big picture before World Cup

West Indies captain Shai Hope and Keacy Carty celebrate their win against India. AP/PTI



Bridgetown, July 30

India’s head coach Rahul Dravid said that the team was “not worried about every single game and single series” and will have to try out other players ahead of the World Cup, as he defended his decision to rest Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the second ODI against West Indies.

The Indian team management’s decision to rest regular skipper Rohit and star batter Kohli badly backfired as the visitors were bowled out for 181 in 40.5 overs. The home team chased down the target with 80 balls to spare for an easy six-wicket victory to level the three-match ODI series 1-1.

You want to be 1-1 going to the third game as it’ll be more challenging. The next game will be exciting for the viewers as well as the players. Hardik Pandya, India captain

“We will always look at the bigger picture,” Dravid said. “At this stage in the cycle, the Asia Cup and World Cup coming up, we have to look at the bigger picture because of some of the injuries we have. We can’t get worried about every single game, every single series. If we do that, it will be a mistake,” he added.

“To give people chances, Virat and Rohit sat out. We have to take those risks. We might have to take those chances in situations like that, looking at big events. We want to give them (young players) as many chances we possibly can,” he added.

Dravid said with some players injured and recovering at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, it was imperative for the management to give chances to other team members ahead of the Asia Cup (August-September) and the World Cup (October-November).

“Honestly, this was our last chance to try out some of our players. We have got a few of our players injured. With a month to go until the Asia Cup, we are running out of time in a lot of ways. We are hopeful that some of them (injured players) will be fit for the Asia Cup and World Cup, but we can’t take those chances,” he said.

50-60 runs short

After India were put in to bat, it was initially smooth sailing as Ishan Kishan (55) and Shubman Gill (34) stitched together an opening partnership of 90. But the top order suffered a collapse and India soon found themselves at 113/5 before Suryakumar Yadav (24) attempted to rescue the innings. However, a second collapse in the lower order saw India bowled out for 181, with Gudakesh Motie and all-rounder Romario Shepherd picking up three wickets each on a track that aided the bowlers.

Dravid said the pitch was not easy for batting and they were 50-60 runs short of what could have been a winning score in the second ODI. “We are little disappointed, we knew it was a tricky wicket. We needed to get somewhere near to 230-240, that would have been a very good and competitive score,” he said.

In response, Shardul Thakur cleaned up the top order with three wickets after Kyle Mayers gave them a quick start with 36 off 28 deliveries, which included two sixes. But West Indies skipper Shai Hope (63 not out) and Keacy Carty (48 not out) played patient knocks to chase down the target, wrapping up the match in the 37th over. — Agencies

Hardik taking it slow

Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya said that he is keen to increase his bowling workload to prepare himself for the World Cup. Pandya has been used sparingly as a bowler in international matches in recent times due to a spate of injuries. He bowled three overs in the first match and took one wicket giving away 17 runs. He went wicketless in the second ODI, conceding 38 runs from 6.4 overs. Pandya, who last played Tests for India in September 2018, has limited himself to only playing white-ball cricket. “My body is fine. I have to bowl more overs and get my workload up for the World Cup. I’m a turtle right now, not the rabbit,” Pandya said.

#Cricket #Rahul Dravid #Rohit Sharma #Virat Kohli

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

2
J & K

Army jawan on leave goes missing from J-K's Kulgam, massive search operation launched

3
World

44 killed in suicide blast at Islamic party's meeting in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

4
Nation

Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants

5
Punjab

Punjab: Go for alternative crops if paddy re-transplantation not possible by August first week, suggest experts

6
World

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings

7
Nation

Indian woman Anju gifted money and land for embracing Islam in Pakistan

8
Diaspora

Indian-origin teen stabbed, robbed on his birthday in Australia

9
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

10
Nation

Govt failed to control Manipur ethnic strife; PM Modi shows 'brazen indifference': INDIA bloc MPs

Don't Miss

View All
Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Top News

4 persons on board train from Jaipur to Mumbai shot dead by Railway Protection Force jawan

Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train

After killing his senior, the constable goes to another bogi...

Pakistani intruder shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector

Pakistani intruder shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector

The area was cordoned off immediately after the incident and...

No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Oppn

No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Opposition

Visiting MPs give memo to Governor, question PM’s ‘silence’

Monsoon fury: Of collapsed buildings, shattered dreams

Monsoon fury in Himachal: Of collapsed buildings, shattered dreams

Market, houses in Rampur village extensively damaged due to ...

Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture

Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture

Deputy PM Wong said this while addressing the 75th anniversa...


Cities

View All

Flood threat persists in Mand area with Sutlej still in spate

Flood threat persists in Mand area with Sutlej still in spate

Complete girdawari by August 15, minister tells Revenue Dept

AAP minister, Congress MP share dais for development project

Arjun Ram Meghwal tunes in to ‘Mann Ki Baat’ along with BJP workers

Knotty affair: Set up on Guru Hargobind Sahib's order, historic bazaar turns a mess

15 injured as 5 cars collide on highway

15 injured as 5 cars collide on highway

Of 10K listed vendors of city, only 2K in business, lowest in country

Of 10K listed vendors of Chandigarh, only 2K in business, lowest in country

Punjab ASI’s son held for supplying drugs

Tipsy driver crashes into power pole, parked car at Sector 46, Chandigarh

Covid-19 on mind, PGI mulls course in infectious diseases

125 eye flu cases daily in Mohali

20 years after FIR, court acquits two men charged with using fake passports

20 years after FIR, court acquits two men charged with using fake passports

Violence at Muharram processions, 3 cases filed

Three boys feared drowned in Yamuna

Fire breaks out at Delhi shoe factory, no casualty

‘Van Mahotsav’ at sanctuary, free saplings distributed

Disease threat looms large as garbage piles up in Kapurthala

Disease threat looms large as garbage piles up in Kapurthala

Give possession of flat or return money, consumer panel tells JIT

Tireless teamwork to aid of flood-hit Jalandhar villages

Punjab Agriculture Department aims to replant saplings on 2 lakh acres

Education takes back seat in Jalandhar's Dhakka Basti

Smart City Mission deadline extended

Smart City Mission deadline extended

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Ludhiana sees increase in conjunctivitis cases

Thief beaten to death, 9 migrant workers booked

Car snatcher arrested within hours after crime

18 months on, Patiala MC gets nod for drive to sterilise canines

18 months on, Patiala MC gets nod for drive to sterilise canines

Punjabi University, Patiala, archers bag medals in China

Flood fury: Patiala's urban area residents seek compensation, too

Students plant trees in Patiala, vow to nurture them

Patiala: Undue pressure by Education Department over student enrolment, allege teachers