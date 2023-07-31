In their stride: After loss, Rahul Dravid not worried about every game, looking at big picture before World Cup

Bridgetown, July 30

India’s head coach Rahul Dravid said that the team was “not worried about every single game and single series” and will have to try out other players ahead of the World Cup, as he defended his decision to rest Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the second ODI against West Indies.

The Indian team management’s decision to rest regular skipper Rohit and star batter Kohli badly backfired as the visitors were bowled out for 181 in 40.5 overs. The home team chased down the target with 80 balls to spare for an easy six-wicket victory to level the three-match ODI series 1-1.

You want to be 1-1 going to the third game as it’ll be more challenging. The next game will be exciting for the viewers as well as the players. Hardik Pandya, India captain

“We will always look at the bigger picture,” Dravid said. “At this stage in the cycle, the Asia Cup and World Cup coming up, we have to look at the bigger picture because of some of the injuries we have. We can’t get worried about every single game, every single series. If we do that, it will be a mistake,” he added.

“To give people chances, Virat and Rohit sat out. We have to take those risks. We might have to take those chances in situations like that, looking at big events. We want to give them (young players) as many chances we possibly can,” he added.

Dravid said with some players injured and recovering at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, it was imperative for the management to give chances to other team members ahead of the Asia Cup (August-September) and the World Cup (October-November).

“Honestly, this was our last chance to try out some of our players. We have got a few of our players injured. With a month to go until the Asia Cup, we are running out of time in a lot of ways. We are hopeful that some of them (injured players) will be fit for the Asia Cup and World Cup, but we can’t take those chances,” he said.

50-60 runs short

After India were put in to bat, it was initially smooth sailing as Ishan Kishan (55) and Shubman Gill (34) stitched together an opening partnership of 90. But the top order suffered a collapse and India soon found themselves at 113/5 before Suryakumar Yadav (24) attempted to rescue the innings. However, a second collapse in the lower order saw India bowled out for 181, with Gudakesh Motie and all-rounder Romario Shepherd picking up three wickets each on a track that aided the bowlers.

Dravid said the pitch was not easy for batting and they were 50-60 runs short of what could have been a winning score in the second ODI. “We are little disappointed, we knew it was a tricky wicket. We needed to get somewhere near to 230-240, that would have been a very good and competitive score,” he said.

In response, Shardul Thakur cleaned up the top order with three wickets after Kyle Mayers gave them a quick start with 36 off 28 deliveries, which included two sixes. But West Indies skipper Shai Hope (63 not out) and Keacy Carty (48 not out) played patient knocks to chase down the target, wrapping up the match in the 37th over. — Agencies

Hardik taking it slow

Stand-in captain Hardik Pandya said that he is keen to increase his bowling workload to prepare himself for the World Cup. Pandya has been used sparingly as a bowler in international matches in recent times due to a spate of injuries. He bowled three overs in the first match and took one wicket giving away 17 runs. He went wicketless in the second ODI, conceding 38 runs from 6.4 overs. Pandya, who last played Tests for India in September 2018, has limited himself to only playing white-ball cricket. “My body is fine. I have to bowl more overs and get my workload up for the World Cup. I’m a turtle right now, not the rabbit,” Pandya said.

