Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Virat Kohli slams century as India crosses 400 mark

Ahmedabad, March 12
Virat Kohli brought up his most-awaited 28th Test ton as India crossed 400-run mark against Australia on Day 4 of the fourth Test against Australia. Kohli was joined by Axar Patel on the crease after the dismissal of KS Bharat on 44.
Earlier, India were 362 for four at lunch on Day 4 in their first innings of the fourth and final Test against Australia here on Sunday.
Batting ahead of Shreyas Iyer, who went for scans after complaining of back pain, wicketkeeper-batter Srikar Bharat gave Kohli company.
Resuming the day on 289/3, India lost their first wicket of the day when Todd Murphy (2/64) dismissed Ravindra Jadeja (28). Brief scores:
Australia first innings: 480 all out; 167.2 overs.
India first innings: 362/4 in 131 overs (Shubman Gill 128, Virat Kohli 88 batting, Cheteshwar Pujara 42; Todd Murphy 2/64, Matthew Kuhnemann 1/57).
