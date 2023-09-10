 Ind vs Pak: ACC signals clear weather in Colombo ahead of highly anticipated Asia Cup clash : The Tribune India

ANI

Colombo, September 10

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) offered an extremely positive weather update ahead of India's highly anticipated Asia Cup clash against Pakistan on Sunday.

On its official X (Formerly known as Twitter) handle, ACC posted a picture of the P Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The cloud coverage over the stadium is very small and the skies are clear, a news surely thrilling for millions of fans watching live and from home.

"Current weather update: The skies are clear as we all gear up for an exciting contest! #AsiaCup2023 #PAKvsIND," tweeted ACC.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik also offered fans a positive weather update in Colombo ahead of the much-anticipated Asia Cup Super Four clash between India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan will lock horns in their much-anticipated Asia Cup clash in Colombo. The excitement and anticipation for the clash is even more after their Group stage match was washed out due to rain. India scored 266 in their innings with top knocks from Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) but the rain gods did not let any further action take place. "Weatherman DK" took to Twitter to share pictures of the sky, which Karthik feels is decent enough to give fans a "cracker of a game". He is part of the commentary team for the tournament, having last played an international match during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia last year.

The weather is way brighter, open with no big signs of rain though there are clouds. Notably, it did not rain during yesterday's Super Four clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

"The weather looks decent for #INDvPAK Looking forward to a cracker of a game! #WeathermanDK," tweeted.

In the Super Four stage, Pakistan is at the top with a win in their match against Bangladesh and a total of two points. Sri Lanka also has one win in their match against Bangladesh and hence two points. Bangladesh is pretty much out of the competition with two losses and most of the competition is now between Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve).

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumraj, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve).  

