India vs Pakistan: Sanjay Manjrekar asks Ravindra Jadeja 'you're okay to talk to me?' Here's what all-rounder replies

Chandigarh, August 29
India’s five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday was a nail-biting one.
After bundling out the Men in Green for 147, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja took India to victory.
Sanjay Manjrekar, one of the commentators, was hosting the post-match presentation ceremony. Since the two had a bit of history going into the match, the first thing the commentator asked Jadeja was, “You’re okay na to talk to me, Jaddu?”
Jadeja replied while laughing, “Ya, ya, absolutely.”
They both were heard chuckling during the conversation.
Watch the video here:
Sanjay Manjrekar - "You're okay na to talk to me, Jaddu?".— SATHVIK VISHWANATH (@SATHVIK_05) August 28, 2022
Ravindra Jadeja - "Ya, ya, absolutely".#INDvsPAK #Jadeja #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/3MzXN1Eh0Z
In 2019, Manjrekar had called Jadeja a ‘bits and pieces cricketer’ and the all-rounder had slammed the former cricketer in a social media post.
After their impromptu chat went viral, netizens were quick to pick up the 'bits and pieces' of their conversation.
Whenever Jadeja plays well then Sanjay Manjrekar be like pic.twitter.com/Hb8tiMpLQA— Aditya Sen (@AdityaSen0007) August 28, 2022
Gambhir teaching swing to Wasim Akram and Manjrekar praising Jadeja.....— ..😊.. (@IAMGROOT_616) August 28, 2022
Ummmmm, Unbelievable scene at commentary!!!#INDvsPAK
More than jadeja's batting today i enjoyed watching manjrekar interviewing him #INDvsPAK #HardikPandya #jadeja #ViratKohli𓃵— cric.memer (@salman55304954) August 28, 2022
They do have some connection.! 😜🧐— Info Pickle (@info_pickle) August 28, 2022
Well, as long as criticism by one brings the best in one who is criticized, it is all okay. #AsiaCup2022 #INDvPAK #jadeja #manjrekar #pandya #thrillermatch pic.twitter.com/AHMChGfIJ4
Manjrekar-Jadeja chat, both trying to keep it civil and cute— Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) August 28, 2022
Nice bits and pieces interview. #IndvsPak
Meanwhile, on being interviewed by the broadcasters, Jadeja said, "Thank you very much. We wanted to play till the end, they have a very good bowling attack, their fast bowlers don’t give anything away. I could have finished the game - left-arm spinner against left-hander, but Hardik played superbly. He (Pandya) came out and said he was going to play his shots, and happy that he stayed till the end."
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Some G23 leaders meet Ghulam Nabi Azad; discuss future strategy of grouping
Congress leaders are learnt to have also discussed the organ...
Jharkhand crisis: Amid 'poaching threat', 32 MLAs of ruling UPA flown to Raipur, bussed to resort
United Progressive Alliance of JMM, Congress and RJD in Jhar...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...