India vs Pakistan: Sanjay Manjrekar asks Ravindra Jadeja 'you're okay to talk to me?' Here's what all-rounder replies

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 29

India’s five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday was a nail-biting one.

After bundling out the Men in Green for 147, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja took India to victory.

Sanjay Manjrekar, one of the commentators, was hosting the post-match presentation ceremony. Since the two had a bit of history going into the match, the first thing the commentator asked Jadeja was, “You’re okay na to talk to me, Jaddu?”

Jadeja replied while laughing, “Ya, ya, absolutely.”

They both were heard chuckling during the conversation.

Watch the video here:

In 2019, Manjrekar had called Jadeja a ‘bits and pieces cricketer’ and the all-rounder had slammed the former cricketer in a social media post.

After their impromptu chat went viral, netizens were quick to pick up the 'bits and pieces' of their conversation.

Whenever Jadeja plays well then Sanjay Manjrekar be like pic.twitter.com/Hb8tiMpLQA — Aditya Sen (@AdityaSen0007) August 28, 2022

Gambhir teaching swing to Wasim Akram and Manjrekar praising Jadeja.....

Ummmmm, Unbelievable scene at commentary!!!#INDvsPAK — ..😊.. (@IAMGROOT_616) August 28, 2022

Manjrekar-Jadeja chat, both trying to keep it civil and cute



Nice bits and pieces interview. #IndvsPak — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) August 28, 2022

Meanwhile, on being interviewed by the broadcasters, Jadeja said, "Thank you very much. We wanted to play till the end, they have a very good bowling attack, their fast bowlers don’t give anything away. I could have finished the game - left-arm spinner against left-hander, but Hardik played superbly. He (Pandya) came out and said he was going to play his shots, and happy that he stayed till the end."

