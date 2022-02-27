IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma becomes most-capped player in T20I cricket

Dharamsala, February 27

Adding another feather to his cap, India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday became the most-capped T20I player after taking part in his 125th game during the third and final match against Sri Lanka at the picturesque HPCA Stadium here.

The 34-year old went past veteran Pakistan batter Shoaib Malik (124 T20Is) for the historic feat.

Rohit is also the only Indian cricketer to have played more than 100 T20Is. Former captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni (retired, 98 games) and Virat Kohli (97) follow him at second and third position respectively among Indian players.

In the overall list, Malik’s former teammate Mohammad Hafeez (119) is at the third spot, England captain Eoin Morgan (115) and Bangladesh’ Mahmudullah (113) follow the Pakistan duo at fourth and fifth spot.

Rohit, who was named the skipper of the Indian T20I side in November, is yet to lose a game since taking over the full-time leadership role. After taking 2-0 unbeaten lead against Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20 series, he is eyeing a third-successive series clean sweep, having earlier white-washing New Zealand and West Indies in three-match home series.

The stylish batter, who made his T20I debut at the T20 World Cup in 2007, has scored 3308 runs, in the shortest format of the game.

IANS

#rohit sharma #t20i cricket