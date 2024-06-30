Indcredible: Men in Blue edge out South Africa in cliffhanger to clinch second T20 WC title

PTI

Bridgetown (Barbados), June 29

On an emotion-filled day, India ended their 11-year wait for a global trophy, overcoming South Africa, who choked at the end of the match by seven runs, to emerge champions in the T20 World Cup here.

Skipper Rohit Sharma lifts the trophy after defeating South Africa in the T20 World Cup final at Bridgetown, Barbados. India won by seven runs. AP/PTI

It was India’s second T20 World Cup victory after they had won it in 2007 under MS Dhoni in South Africa, and the first title since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Star batter Virat Kohli, who was an upcoming cricketer 17 years ago, made his first fifty of this tournament in the final — a classy 76 off 59 balls with six fours and two sixes that carried India to a competitive 176 for seven.

Virat Kohli, Man of the match

Then the Indian bowlers, led by Arshdeep Singh (2/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18), worked their magic as they did throughout this tournament, limiting South Africa to 169 for eight to propel India to their second T20 World Cup win. There were pockets of fight from the Proteas, who were playing in their maiden World Cup final.

Heinrich Klaasen threatened India with a 52 off 27 balls but Hardik Pandya (3/20) snatched the crucial wicket to bring the game decisively in favour of India.

But a large chunk of the credit should go to Kohli for anchoring the innings and pushing India to a fighting total.

He completed his fifty in 48 balls, but the knock was what precisely India needed the early dismissals of skipper Rohit Sharma (9), Rishabh Pant (0) and Suryakumar Yadav (3), which had reduced India to a worrying 34 for three.

