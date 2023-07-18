India A beat Nepal to enter semifinals of Emerging Cup

Colombo

Sai Sudharsan and Abhishek Sharma slammed scintillating fifties to complement the efforts of the bowlers as India A qualified for the semifinals with a dominating nine-wicket win over Nepal in their second match of the ACC Men’s Emerging Cup here today. Electing to bat, Nepal were all out for 167 in 39.2 overs. India made light work of chase, reaching 172/1 in 22.1 overs.

Limburg (Germany)

Indian women’s hockey team loses 2-3 to China

The Indian women’s hockey team made a disappointing start to its tour of Germany as it went down 2-3 to China. While Navneet Kaur scored in the 24th and 45th minutes, Chen Jiali (9th), Zhong Jiaqi (45th) and Xu Yanan (51st) were the goalscorers for China on Sunday night.

New Delhi

Stimac writes to PM Modi for Asiad participation

India head coach Igor Stimac today sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention for the national football team’s participation at the upcoming Asian Games despite not meeting the selection criteria. The Indian team does not meet the Sports Ministry’s criteria of being ranked among the top-8 sides, it is set to miss the continental event.

Guwahati

WFI elections delayed further due to petition

The delayed Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) elections were pushed further today with the Gauhati High Court fixing July 28 as the next date for hearing the petition, filed by the Assam Wrestling Association (AWA). The WFI elections were to be conducted on July 11 but the Gauhati High Court had stayed the polls, following AWA plea seeking right to participate in the election process.

London

Chelsea complete signing of teenager Gabriel

Chelsea has completed the signing of Brazilian teenager Angelo Gabriel from Santos as new manager Mauricio Pochettino looks to add talented youth to his squad. Gabriel’s fee are reported to be around £13 million. — Agencies

