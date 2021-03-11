Hockey: India A must stick to their A game

Jakarta, May 22
A second-string Indian men's hockey team will have to tactfully deal with the pressure when it opens its title defence against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup here tomorrow.
While Pakistan have fielded many new faces in the tournament, India will be represented by its ‘A' team under the leadership of the veteran Birendra Lakra, who came out of retirement after the Tokyo Olympics.
For India, the Asia Cup provides a platform to test their bench strength ahead of a busy season that includes the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and the FIH World Cup next year.
Pakistan, on the other hand, are looking to make the cut for the 2023 World Cup in Bhubaneswar. The top-three teams in Asia will qualify directly for the January showpiece event.
Asked about the pressure of playing Pakistan, India’s vice-captain SV Sunil said: “It is always there (in a match vs Pakistan). Any match against Pakistan is always charged up. But being seniors, if we become too excited, the junior players can come under pressure. So we need to take it as a normal match.” After Pakistan, India will play Japan on Tuesday. — PTI
