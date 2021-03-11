Chess olympiad: India A women serve it to Kazakhstan

Mamallapuram, August 8
The top-seeded India A team outclassed Kazakhstan 3.5-0.5 for a crucial win in the 10th and penultimate round of the women’s section in the 44th Chess Olympiad here today.
Top player Koneru Humpy returned to winning ways, beating Zhansaya Abdumalik, while Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni scored wins over Xeniya Balabayeva and Gulikshan Nakhbayeva, respectively. R Vaishali drew with Bibisara Assaubayeva on the second board.
In the open section, the India B team settled for a 2-2 draw against Uzbekistan as the in-form D Gukesh lost to Nodirbek Abdusattorov, the reigning world rapid chess champion. GM Gukesh, who scored 8.5 points from nine rounds leading into today’s match, faltered against fellow teenager Abdusattorov in a 72-move match. R Praggnanandhaa defeated Javokhir Sindarov after Nihal Sarin and B Adhiban had drawn their respective games against Nodirbek Yakubboev and Jakhongir Vakhidov.
The second-seeded India A team overcame a loss for P Harikrishna on the top board to Param Maghsoodloo to beat Iran 2.5-1.5 and improve its chances of a podium finish.
