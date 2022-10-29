 India beat Australia 5-4 in shootout, claim 3rd Sultan of Johar Cup crown : The Tribune India

India beat Australia 5-4 in shootout, claim 3rd Sultan of Johar Cup crown

In the shootout, both teams ended with 3-3 scoreline, forcing the match into sudden death

India beat Australia 5-4 in shootout, claim 3rd Sultan of Johar Cup crown

The teams were level at 1-1 after regulation time in the title encounter. Photo credit: Twitter/HockeyIndia



PTI

Johor Bahru (Malaysia), October 29

Two-time champions India defeated Australia 5-4 in a nail-biting penalty shootout to reclaim the Sultan of Johor Cup crown, breaking their five-year-old title jinx here on Saturday.

The teams were level at 1-1 after regulation time in the title encounter.

In the shootout, both teams ended with 3-3 scoreline, forcing the match into sudden death.

As many as nine penalty shots were needed to decide the winner and it was Australia who had the first crack with Cooper Burns but India goalkeeper Mohith Shashikumar kept him out.

India started off with Vishnukant Singh, who calmly lifted it over the keeper and into the back of the net. Liam Hart then scored Australia's first goal in the shootout, after which Sudeep shot wide, and the tie-breaker was locked at 1-1 after the first two shots.

Mohith foiled Jayden Atkinson's attempt, before captain Uttam Singh won a penalty stroke, which Sharda Nand Tiwari promptly put away, giving India a 2-1 lead.

Up next for Australia was Joshua Brooks and he made it 2-2, but Boby Singh Dhami could not put India ahead. Australia won a penalty stroke off the next attempt as Brodee Foster was checked by the keeper and Joshua scored without much ado.

Ankit Pal then walked up to the spot for India, and he equalised, to make it 3-3, taking the game into sudden death.

In sudden death, Vishnukant stepped up for India, but he missed, after which Hart was denied by the post. Uttam then gave India a 4-3 lead with the next attempt, and Burns made it 4-4.

Boby cut a disappointed figure on missing his attempt, before Brodee put it wide, and the two teams remained tied at 4-4 in what was turning out to be a dramatic finish.

Sudeep then held his nerve and made it 5-4, while Joshua missed as Indian players ran amok in celebration.

Earlier, both sides looked to play at a high tempo, with Mohith Shashikumar pulling off a fine save early on.

Australia controlled proceedings in the early exchanges, while Uttam and Boby tried to push India forward. The efforts paid off as India broke the deadlock through Sudeep (14') and went into the first break leading 1-0, much to the joy of fans at the stadium.

Looking to build on the lead in the second quarter, India began on the front foot, with most of the contest being played in Australia's half.

As the quarter progressed, Australia's hunt for the equaliser intensified, and even though India were absorbing the pressure well, Jack Holland (29') scored. India and Australia went into the half-time break with the score reading 1-1.

Both sides looked cautious in the second half and midway through the quarter, India almost edged ahead with Sudeep but neither side were able to outsmart the other, as the quarter ended with the score at 1-1.

In the final quarter, both India and Australia turned up the heat by a few notches but as the final six minutes began, the score still read 1-1. Both sides gave it their all, but weren't able to find the winner in regulation time, as the final went into a penalty shootout.

The Indians have won the age group tournament twice -- 2013 and 2014 -- and finished second best four times in 2012, 2015, 2018 and the last edition of the event in 2019.

The tournament was not held in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

NRI couple from Australia alleges illegal possession of land by Punjab Police DSP

2
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

3
Haryana

Women steal gold jewellery, booked

4
Trending

Elon Musk did not fire Twitter data engineer Rahul Ligma; pranksters pose as fired workers to trick media

5
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

6
Punjab

Ludhiana industrialist held for Rs 1,531-cr fraud

7
Diaspora

'Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi', watch UK Prime Minister's viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street

8
Punjab

Ludhiana: Facing slump, industry asking labourers to take a break

9
Comment nous indica

Not our man in London

10
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Don't Miss

View All
Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

‘I have no problem if you have a child without marriage’: Jaya to granddaughter Navya, shares how she got married to Amitabh Bachchan
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at AIIMS
Nation

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at Delhi's AIIMS

‘Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi’, watch UK Prime Minister’s viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street
Diaspora

'Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi', watch UK Prime Minister's viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

‘Won’t return, what will we do without a degree?’
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

‘Gaddi nu crane lai gayi’: Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi’s ‘Bolo ta ra ra ra’ to spread ‘no parking’ message
Chandigarh

'Gaddi nu crane lai gayi': Watch Chandigarh cop use Daler Mehndi's 'Bolo ta ra ra ra' to spread 'no parking' message

Top News

Two dead, 22 others suffer cardiac arrest in stampede in South Korea

120 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea’s Seoul

People crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing fo...

Delhi Declaration: Top UN Security Council body calls for ‘zero tolerance’ towards terrorism

Delhi Declaration: Top UN Security Council body calls for ‘zero tolerance’ towards terrorism

Committee stresses need to effectively counter terror groups...

New IT rules to put greater obligations on social media platforms to act against unlawful content, misinformation, says IT minister

New IT rules to put greater obligations on social media platforms to act against unlawful content, misinformation, says IT minister

The govt on Friday notified rules under which it would set u...

GRAP-3 kicks in, construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR as air quality nears ‘severe’ category

GRAP-3 kicks in, construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR as air quality nears ‘severe’ category

Commission for Air Quality Management says states might impo...

Ahead of Assembly polls, Gujarat govt decides to form committee for Uniform Civil Code implementation

Ahead of Assembly polls, Gujarat govt decides to form committee for Uniform Civil Code implementation

Committee will be headed by a retired high court judge and w...


Cities

View All

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Man killed, three hurt as car rams into truck in Amritsar

LPG delivery person shot at, robbed of Rs 22K in Amritsar

Drone Seizure Case: Notorious cross-border smuggler from Tarn Taran booked

Punjab Vigilance Bureau nabs cop for taking Rs 4K bribe

Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Min

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Two women, 10-year-old child killed in hit-and-run in Mohali’s Jhanjheri village

Two women, 10-year-old child killed in hit-and-run in Mohali’s Jhanjheri village

In Chandigarh, safai karamchari's daughter, also a national-level basketball player, cracks medical school

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

Chandigarh: Nine nominated councillors take oath amid Opposition protest

Chandigarh factory blaze: No fire system at unit, department to probe officer

GRAP-3 kicks in, construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR as air quality nears ‘severe’ category

GRAP-3 kicks in, construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR as air quality nears ‘severe’ category

Now, know emergency bed status at AIIMS; real time dashboard launched

Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann greeted with black flags, chants of ‘Modi’ in Gujarat’s Navsari; Delhi CM calls protesters his ‘brothers’

Campaign to curb vehicular pollution: Will answer all queries, resubmit file to LG, says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

L-G asks MCD to take strict legal action against elements 'misleading' Delhi about landfills

Suicide by 21-yr-old student, kin blame college

Suicide by 21-yr-old student, kin blame Jalandhar college

Jalandhar farmers honoured for not burning paddy stubble

Over 1L agri equipment provided to farmers on subsidy: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Kajla Society Embezzlement case: Another accused held

Indian embassy seeks details of Punjabis stranded in Abu Dhabi

Bihar man hacks wife to death

Bihar man hacks wife to death

Ludhiana: Facing slump, industry asking labourers to take a break

Ludhiana industrialist held for Rs 1,531-cr fraud

NRI couple from Australia alleges illegal possession of land by Punjab Police DSP

Trial for processing legacy waste successful, says official

Heart surgeries on hold at Rajindra hospital

Heart surgeries on hold at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital

Patiala district witnesses highest single-day dengue surge

600 cartons of liquor seized in Patiala

Ajit Pal Singh Kohli, Narinder Kaur Bharaj among 3 MLAs nominated to Punjabi University Senate

Book on special children released