India thrash Bangladesh by 188 runs in first test, take 1-0 lead

Axar Patel picked four wickets and Kuldeep Yadav took three in the second innings

Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh’s Mushfiqur Rahim with his teammates during the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and India in Chattogram, Bangladesh, on Saturday. AP/PTI



Reuters

Chattogram, December 18

India took a 1-0 lead in their two-test series against Bangladesh after winning the first match in Chittagong by 188 runs as the hosts were bowled out for 324 on the final day of play on Sunday.

Resuming on an overnight score of 272-6 in their second innings, Bangladesh soon lost the wicket of Mehidy Hasan Miraz (13) to Mohammed Siraj.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan (84) was next to depart as his entertaining display, which featured six fours and six sixes, came to an end after Kuldeep Yadav found the middle stump as Shakib tried an aerial stroke.

Kuldeep then dismissed Ebadot Hossain for a duck, before Axar Patel bowled out Taijul Islam for the same score, finishing with figures of 4-77 in the second innings.

India  1st innings

 Lokesh Rahul  b Khaled Ahmed 22

 Shubman Gill  c Yasir Ali b Taijul Islam   20

 Cheteshwar Pujara    b Taijul Islam 90

 Virat Kohli   lbw Taijul Islam1

 Rishabh Pant  b Mehidy Hasan 46

 Shreyas Iyer  b Ebadot Hossain      86

 Axar Patel    lbw Mehidy Hasan      14

 Ravichandran Ashwin  st Nurul Hasan b Mehidy Hasan 58

 Kuldeep Yadav lbw Taijul Islam      40

 Umesh Yadav   Not Out 15

 Mohammed Sirajc Mushfiqur Rahim b Mehidy Hasan     4

 Extras 0b 1lb 2nb 5pen 0w     8

 Total  (133.5 overs)404 all out

Fall of Wickets : 1-41 Gill, 2-45 Rahul, 3-48 Kohli, 4-112 Pant, 5-261 Pujara, 6-278 Patel, 7-293 Iyer, 8-385 Ashwin, 9-393 Yadav, 10-404 Siraj

 

 Bowling    Ov  Md   Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex

 Ebadot Hossain    21   2   70   1  3.33  2nb

 Khaled Ahmed      20   3   43   1  2.15

 Shakib Al Hasan   12   4   26   0  2.17

 Taijul Islam      46  10  133   4  2.89

 Mehidy Hasan    31.5   6  112   4  3.52

 Yasir Ali   1   0    7   0  7.00

 Najmul Hossain Shanto     2   0    7   0  3.50

 

 ...................................................................

 Bangladesh  1st innings

 Najmul Hossain Shanto  c Rishabh Pant b Mohammed Siraj     0

 Zakir Hasan     c Rishabh Pant b Mohammed Siraj    20

 Yasir Alib Umesh Yadav  4

 Litton Das      b Mohammed Siraj     24

 Mushfiqur Rahim lbw Kuldeep Yadav    28

 Shakib Al Hasan c Virat Kohli b Kuldeep Yadav3

 Nurul Hasan     c Shubman Gill b Kuldeep Yadav     16

 Mehidy Hasan    st Rishabh Pant b Axar Patel25

 Taijul Islam    b Kuldeep Yadav0

 Ebadot Hossain  c Rishabh Pant b Kuldeep Yadav     17

 Khaled Ahmed    Not Out 0

 Extras   6b 7lb 0nb 0pen 0w   13

 Total    (55.5 overs)150 all out

Fall of Wickets : 1-0 Shanto, 2-5 Chowdhury, 3-39 Das, 4-56 Hasan, 5-75 Al Hasan, 6-97 Hasan, 7-102 Rahim, 8-102 Islam, 9-144 Chowdhury, 10-150 Miraz

 

 Bowling Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex

 Mohammed Siraj 13   2  20   3  1.54

 Umesh Yadav     8   1  33   1  4.12

 Ravichandran Ashwin   10   1  34   0  3.40

 Kuldeep Yadav  16   6  40   5  2.50

 Axar Patel    8.5   4  10   1  1.13

 

 ..........................................................

 India  2nd innings

 Lokesh Rahulc Taijul Islam b Khaled Ahmed 23

 Shubman Gillc (Sub) b Mehidy Hasan110

 Cheteshwar Pujara  Not Out 102

 Virat Kohli Not Out  19

 Extras      0b 1lb 3nb 0pen 0w      4

 Total(61.4 overs)     258 decl

Fall of Wickets : 1-70 Rahul, 2-183 Gill

Did Not Bat : Iyer, Pant, Patel, Ashwin, Yadav, Siraj, Yadav

 

 Bowling    Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex

 Khaled Ahmed      13   0  51   1  3.92  3nb

 Taijul Islam    23.4   3  71   0  3.00

 Mehidy Hasan      14   1  82   1  5.86

 Yasir Ali   6   0  28   0  4.67

 Litton Das  2   0  13   0  6.50

 Najmul Hossain Shanto     3   0  12   0  4.00

 

 .......................................................................

 Bangladesh  2nd innings

 Najmul Hossain Shanto  c Rishabh Pant b Umesh Yadav    67

 Zakir Hasan     c Virat Kohli b Ravichandran Ashwin   100

 Yasir Alib Axar Patel 5

 Litton Das      c Umesh Yadav b Kuldeep Yadav   19

 Mushfiqur Rahim b Axar Patel      23

 Shakib Al Hasan b Kuldeep Yadav   84

 Nurul Hasan     st Rishabh Pant b Axar Patel     3

 Mehidy Hasan    c Umesh Yadav b Mohammed Siraj  13

 Taijul Islam    b Axar Patel4

 Ebadot Hossain  c Shreyas Iyer b Kuldeep Yadav   0

 Khaled Ahmed    Not Out     0

 Extras   4b 1lb 1nb 0pen 0w 6

 Total    (113.2 overs)   324 all out

Fall of Wickets : 1-124 Shanto, 2-131 Chowdhury, 3-173 Das, 4-208 Hasan, 5-234 Rahim, 6-238 Hasan, 7-283 Miraz, 8-320 Al Hasan, 9-324 Chowdhury, 10-324 Islam

 

 Bowling                Ov  Md  Rn  Wk  Econ  Ex

 Mohammed Siraj  19   4  67   1  3.53  1nb

 Umesh Yadav     15   3  27   1  1.80

 Ravichandran Ashwin    27   3  75   1  2.78

 Axar Patel    32.2  10  77   4  2.38

 Kuldeep Yadav   20   3  73   3  3.65

