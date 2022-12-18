India thrash Bangladesh by 188 runs in first test, take 1-0 lead

Chattogram, December 18
India took a 1-0 lead in their two-test series against Bangladesh after winning the first match in Chittagong by 188 runs as the hosts were bowled out for 324 on the final day of play on Sunday.
Resuming on an overnight score of 272-6 in their second innings, Bangladesh soon lost the wicket of Mehidy Hasan Miraz (13) to Mohammed Siraj.
Captain Shakib Al Hasan (84) was next to depart as his entertaining display, which featured six fours and six sixes, came to an end after Kuldeep Yadav found the middle stump as Shakib tried an aerial stroke.
Kuldeep then dismissed Ebadot Hossain for a duck, before Axar Patel bowled out Taijul Islam for the same score, finishing with figures of 4-77 in the second innings.
India 1st innings
Lokesh Rahul b Khaled Ahmed 22
Shubman Gill c Yasir Ali b Taijul Islam 20
Cheteshwar Pujara b Taijul Islam 90
Virat Kohli lbw Taijul Islam1
Rishabh Pant b Mehidy Hasan 46
Shreyas Iyer b Ebadot Hossain 86
Axar Patel lbw Mehidy Hasan 14
Ravichandran Ashwin st Nurul Hasan b Mehidy Hasan 58
Kuldeep Yadav lbw Taijul Islam 40
Umesh Yadav Not Out 15
Mohammed Sirajc Mushfiqur Rahim b Mehidy Hasan 4
Extras 0b 1lb 2nb 5pen 0w 8
Total (133.5 overs)404 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-41 Gill, 2-45 Rahul, 3-48 Kohli, 4-112 Pant, 5-261 Pujara, 6-278 Patel, 7-293 Iyer, 8-385 Ashwin, 9-393 Yadav, 10-404 Siraj
Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex
Ebadot Hossain 21 2 70 1 3.33 2nb
Khaled Ahmed 20 3 43 1 2.15
Shakib Al Hasan 12 4 26 0 2.17
Taijul Islam 46 10 133 4 2.89
Mehidy Hasan 31.5 6 112 4 3.52
Yasir Ali 1 0 7 0 7.00
Najmul Hossain Shanto 2 0 7 0 3.50
...................................................................
Bangladesh 1st innings
Najmul Hossain Shanto c Rishabh Pant b Mohammed Siraj 0
Zakir Hasan c Rishabh Pant b Mohammed Siraj 20
Yasir Alib Umesh Yadav 4
Litton Das b Mohammed Siraj 24
Mushfiqur Rahim lbw Kuldeep Yadav 28
Shakib Al Hasan c Virat Kohli b Kuldeep Yadav3
Nurul Hasan c Shubman Gill b Kuldeep Yadav 16
Mehidy Hasan st Rishabh Pant b Axar Patel25
Taijul Islam b Kuldeep Yadav0
Ebadot Hossain c Rishabh Pant b Kuldeep Yadav 17
Khaled Ahmed Not Out 0
Extras 6b 7lb 0nb 0pen 0w 13
Total (55.5 overs)150 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-0 Shanto, 2-5 Chowdhury, 3-39 Das, 4-56 Hasan, 5-75 Al Hasan, 6-97 Hasan, 7-102 Rahim, 8-102 Islam, 9-144 Chowdhury, 10-150 Miraz
Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex
Mohammed Siraj 13 2 20 3 1.54
Umesh Yadav 8 1 33 1 4.12
Ravichandran Ashwin 10 1 34 0 3.40
Kuldeep Yadav 16 6 40 5 2.50
Axar Patel 8.5 4 10 1 1.13
..........................................................
India 2nd innings
Lokesh Rahulc Taijul Islam b Khaled Ahmed 23
Shubman Gillc (Sub) b Mehidy Hasan110
Cheteshwar Pujara Not Out 102
Virat Kohli Not Out 19
Extras 0b 1lb 3nb 0pen 0w 4
Total(61.4 overs) 258 decl
Fall of Wickets : 1-70 Rahul, 2-183 Gill
Did Not Bat : Iyer, Pant, Patel, Ashwin, Yadav, Siraj, Yadav
Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex
Khaled Ahmed 13 0 51 1 3.92 3nb
Taijul Islam 23.4 3 71 0 3.00
Mehidy Hasan 14 1 82 1 5.86
Yasir Ali 6 0 28 0 4.67
Litton Das 2 0 13 0 6.50
Najmul Hossain Shanto 3 0 12 0 4.00
.......................................................................
Bangladesh 2nd innings
Najmul Hossain Shanto c Rishabh Pant b Umesh Yadav 67
Zakir Hasan c Virat Kohli b Ravichandran Ashwin 100
Yasir Alib Axar Patel 5
Litton Das c Umesh Yadav b Kuldeep Yadav 19
Mushfiqur Rahim b Axar Patel 23
Shakib Al Hasan b Kuldeep Yadav 84
Nurul Hasan st Rishabh Pant b Axar Patel 3
Mehidy Hasan c Umesh Yadav b Mohammed Siraj 13
Taijul Islam b Axar Patel4
Ebadot Hossain c Shreyas Iyer b Kuldeep Yadav 0
Khaled Ahmed Not Out 0
Extras 4b 1lb 1nb 0pen 0w 6
Total (113.2 overs) 324 all out
Fall of Wickets : 1-124 Shanto, 2-131 Chowdhury, 3-173 Das, 4-208 Hasan, 5-234 Rahim, 6-238 Hasan, 7-283 Miraz, 8-320 Al Hasan, 9-324 Chowdhury, 10-324 Islam
Bowling Ov Md Rn Wk Econ Ex
Mohammed Siraj 19 4 67 1 3.53 1nb
Umesh Yadav 15 3 27 1 1.80
Ravichandran Ashwin 27 3 75 1 2.78
Axar Patel 32.2 10 77 4 2.38
Kuldeep Yadav 20 3 73 3 3.65
