India beat Bangladesh to win Emerging Asia Cup

Mong Kok (Hong Kong)

Spin duo of Shreyanka Patil and Mannat Kashyap starred with the ball after a sedate batting effort to guide the India U-23 team to the Women’s Emerging Asia Cup T20 title with a 31-run win over Bangladesh in the final here today. Electing to bat, India first posted a modest 127/7 before the bowlers rose to the occasion with Patil (4/13) and Kashyap (3/20) sharing seven wickets between them to bundle out Bangladesh for 96 in 19.2 overs.

London

Venus and Svitolina handed Wimbledon wildcards

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams and former world number three Elina Svitolina were handed wildcard entries into Wimbledon, the organisers announced today. British No. 1 Katie Boulter is among the other wildcard entries.

London

Arsenal agree deal to sign Havertz from Chelsea?

Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle to sign German forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea for around £65 million, The Athletic reported today. Havertz would be Arsenal’s second-most expensive signing after they paid a club-record fee of around £72 million for Ivory Coast forward Nicolas Pepe in 2019.

London

Kante joins Benzema at Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabian football champion Al-Ittihad has another high-profile French player to accompany Karim Benzema at the team next season. He will reportedly earn more than $100 million across the length of a four-year deal at a club based in Jeddah and coached by former Tottenham and Wolverhampton manager Nuno Espirito Santo. — Agencies