India beat Malaysia 10-4 to set up clash against Pakistan in men's Hockey 5s Asia Cup final

Salalah (Oman), September 2
India thrashed Malaysia 10-4 in the semifinals to set up a clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the inaugural men’s Hockey 5s Asia Cup here on Saturday.
Pakistan reached the final after defeating Oman 7-3 in the first semi-final.
India’s previous meeting against the opposition in the tournament in the elite pool stage match had ended with Pakistan winning 5-4.
Mohammed Raheel (9th, 16th, 24th, 28th minutes), Maninder Singh (2nd), Pawan Rajbhar (13th), Sukhvinder (21st), Dipsan Tirkey (22nd), Jugraj Singh (23rd), and Gurjot Singh (29th) scored for India, while captain Ismail Asia Abu (4th), Akhimullah Anuar (7th, 19th), Muhamad Din (19th) were on target for Malaysia.
With the win, India also confirmed a spot in the 2024 FIH Hockey 5s World Cup.
India will play against Pakistan in the final later in the day.
