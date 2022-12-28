India beat SA by 54 runs to take lead in U-19 T20 series

Pretoria

The Indian U-19 women’s cricket team produced an all-round effort to beat South Africa by 54 runs in the first T20I of the five-match series here today. Opener Shewata Sehrawat and Soumya Tiwari scored 40 each off 39 and 46 balls, respectively, to guide India to 137/5 after being asked to bat. Medium-pacer Shabnam Shakil (3/15) shone bright with the ball as the Indian bowlers restricted South Africa to 83/8.

Almaty

World Rapid Chess: Savitha Shri storms into joint lead

Teenaged Indian player B Savitha Shri came up with a fine performance to jump into the joint lead with Zhongyi Tan and Aleksandra Goryachkina with 6.5 points after the eighth round today.

Melbourne

Djokovic back in Australia ahead of Open

Novak Djokovic has arrived in Australia nearly a year after he was deported from the country, the Sydney Morning Herald reported today, ahead of his bid for a 10th men’s singles title at next month’s Australian Open. Djokovic landed in Adelaide where he is due to play in the Adelaide International beginning on Sunday, the report said. The 35-year-old was deported after he arrived in the country without being vaccinated against Covid-19. Agencies