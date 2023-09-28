India beat Singapore 13-0

The Indian women’s hockey team thrashed Singapore 13-0 in its opening Pool A match. Sangita Kumari scored thrice, while Navneet Kaur scored twice. PTI

Nikhat in quarters

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen cruised to the 50kg quarterfinals but Shiva Thapa and Sanjeet bowed out of the boxing competition. Nikhat notched up an easy 5-0 win over South Korea’s Chorong Bak in the second round of the women’s event. Shiva was beaten 5-0 by Kyrgyzstan’s Askat Kultaev in the 63.5kg last-16. Sanjeet (92kg) lost 0-5 to World Championship bronze medallist Lazizbek Mullojonov.

Squash: Men lose to Pak

The Indian men’s squash team lost to Pakistan in its penultimate Pool A match but is firmly in contention to qualify for the semifinals if it beats Nepal in its final pool match tomorrow. The top two teams from each pool qualify and despite the defeat at the hands of Pakistan, Saurav Ghosal and company are in sight of a podium finish.

