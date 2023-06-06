India captain Rohit Sharma cops blow on left thumb day before WTC final

PTI

London, June 6

India captain Rohit Sharma was hit on the left thumb while batting in the nets a day before the World Test Championship final against Australia.

On another nippy and overcast morning in London, Rohit was among the four squad members who turned up for optional practice. R Ashwin, Umesh and K S Bharat were the others who showed up in the morning session along with the net bowlers.

Rohit, who was taking throwdowns, was seen holding his left thumb following a hit in the nets but he did not appear to be in a lot of discomfort. As a precautionary measure, he did not bat after that.

BCCI sources said “there is no issue” with him ahead of the title clash beginning here on Wednesday.

The Oval, which hosted its first Test back in 1880, is staging a five-day game for the very first time in June.

The mornings have been cold and overcast in the last two days but forecast is clear for the first three days of the game. Rain is expected over the weekend and there is a reserve day kept for potential loss of play during the five days.