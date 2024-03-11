India clinch double silver in Para Shooting World Cup

New Delhi: Mona Agarwal clinched her second medal in the ongoing Para Shooting World Cup, bagging a silver partnering Aadithya Giri in the mixed team air rifle standing (SH1) event. Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Manish Narwal and Rubina Francis lost in the mixed team air pistol (SH1) gold medal match. Bhakti Sharma and Rudransh Khandelwal won bronze in the same event.

Kathmandu

SAFF U16: India go down to Bangladesh on penalties

India suffered a heartbreaking loss after going down to Bangladesh in the penalty shootout in the SAFF U16 Women’s Championship final. India lost 2-3 in the shootout after the score was 1-1 in regulation time.

Christchurch

Late bowling fireworks from NZ rock Australia

Australia were 202 runs from victory with six wickets in hand at the end of Day 3 of the second Test after New Zealand grabbed the momentum with some late bowling fireworks. Australia skipper Pat Cummins took 4/62 as the visitors dismissed the Blacks Caps for 372. Home seamers Matt Henry and debutant Ben Sears, however, reduced Australia to 77/4.

Kolkata

Mohun Bagan crush EB 3-1, seal ISL playoff berth

Mohun Bagan produced one of their finest displays of the season to crush arch-rivals 3-1 in their Indian Super League return leg clash. Cleiton Silva missed from the spot in the 14th minute but since then it was one-way traffic for Mohun Bagan who scored the goals through Jason Cummings (27th minute), Liston Colaco (36th) and Dimitri Petratos (45+3’). Saul Crespo (53rd) struck his maiden goal of the Indian Super League to pull one back for East Bengal.

Paris

PSG held 2-2 by Reims after Enrique benches Mbappe

Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain were held to a 2-2 home draw by Reims after PSG boss Luis Enrique benched top scorer Kylian Mbappe, who played only the last 20 minutes. In Milan, Inter continued their impressive run in 2024 with a 1-0 win at Bologna to move 18 points clear at the top of Serie A. — Agencies