India clinch equestrian team dressage gold at Asian Games

PTI
Hangzhou, September 26
India claimed the team dressage gold in equestrian sport at the Asian Games here on Tuesday, breaking a 41-year-old jinx at the continental event.
The team comprising Divyakriti Singh astride Adrenalin Firfod, Hriday Vipul Chhed (Chemxpro Emerald) and Anush Agarwalla (Etro) aggregated 209.205 percentage points on way to the top podium finish.
HISTORIC WIN FOR TEAM 🇮🇳 IN EQUESTRIAN🏇— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 26, 2023
Hats-off to the team: Anush Agarwalla (🐴 Etro), Hriday Vipul Chheda (🐴Chemxpro Emerald), Divyakriti Singh (🐴Adrenalin Firford), Sudipti Hajela (🐴Chinski) for winning 🇮🇳's FIRST-EVER GOLD 🥇 at #AsianGames in Dressage Team Event 🥳… pic.twitter.com/btf1kHurge
Sudipti Hajela was also part of the team, but only the top three scores were counted in the event.
China were second with 204.882 percentage points, while Hong Kong finished with a bronze with 204.852 points.
It is the first time in the history of the sport, India secured a team gold in dressage event. The last medal in dressage, a bronze, came during the 1986 edition.
India last won a gold in equestrian in the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi.
