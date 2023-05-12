India clubbed with Australia and Syria

Doha, May 11

India were drawn in Group B of the AFC Asian Cup alongside heavyweights Australia, Syria and Uzbekistan here today.

The Blue Tigers, who are placed at 101 in the FIFA rankings, will be playing the Asian Cup for the fifth time. Australia are ranked 29th in the world, Uzbekistan are 74th and Syria occupy the 90th position.

Meanwhile, holders and hosts Qatar will take on China, Tajikistan and Lebanon in Group A. Qatar won the title for the first time when the tournament was held in the United Arab Emirates in 2019. The tournament, originally scheduled for June and July this year, will run from January 12 to February 10 and is being held in Qatar after original hosts China stood down due to Covid-19. — Agencies