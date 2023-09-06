India clubbed with Egypt, Switzerland in Hockey5s

PTI

New Delhi

Asian champions India have been clubbed alongside Egypt, Switzerland, and Jamaica in Pool B of the FIH Men’s Hockey5s World Cup slated from January 24-31 in Muscat. Sixteen teams will compete in the inaugural edition.

Riyadh

China’s Huihua breaks Mirabai’s world record

Chinese lifter Jiang Huihua broke Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu’s clean and jerk world record by lifting 120kg at the World Championships here today. Huihua bettered Chanu’s record of 119kg. Huihua also created a new world record for the total lift, heaving 215kg, 2kg better than the previous world mark of 213kg.

London

Ndombele, Sanchez join Galatasaray from Spurs

Turkish champions Galatasaray have signed midfielder Tanguy Ndombele and defender Davinson Sanchez from Tottenham Hotspur. Ndombele has joined on a season-long loan, while Sanchez joins for £8.1 million.

Kolkata

Unbeaten Gukesh in 4-way lead in Tata Chess

India No. 1 D Gukesh remained unbeaten with two draws and one win to share the lead with three others after third round in the open blitz section of the Tata Steel Chess India 2023 here today. — Agencies

Lahore

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan in thriller

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by two runs to end their hopes of qualifying for the Asia Cup Super 4 stage here today. Afghanistan, who needed to chase a target of 292 in 37.1 overs, fought hard but were bowled out for 289 in 37.4 overs despite fifties from Mohammad Nabi (65) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (59). Kasun Rajitha took four wickets.

New Delhi

Hima provisionally suspended by NADA

Star India sprinter Hima Das has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for three whereabouts failures in 12 months, according to sources. The 23-year-old Assamese has not been named in the Hangzhou Asian Games team due to an injury she had sustained earlier this year. “Yes, she has committed three whereabouts failures in one year period and so she has been provisionally suspended by the NADA,” an Indian team official said. Hima, who has already left the national camp, faces a maximum of two years ban, which can be reduced to a minimum of one year depending on the degree of her fault. Under the World Athletics Anti-Doping (WADA) rules, any combination of three whereabouts failures — filing failure and/or missed test — within 12 months constitute an anti-doping rule violation. The details of whether Hima’s whereabouts failure related to filing or missed test is not known.

