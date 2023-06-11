India coach Stimac rues missed chances in win against Mongolia

PTI

Bhubaneswar, June 10

India head coach Igor Stimac is satisfied with the winning start to their Intercontinental Cup campaign but rued missed chances, saying they could have scored more goals in their 2-0 win over Mongolia on Friday.

Up against a lower-ranked opponent, India wasted no time in taking the lead with Sahal Abdul Samad getting on the scoresheet in the second minute as Lallianzuala Chhangte doubled their lead in the 14th minute.

“We’re overall happy with our performance. We did everything we sought today — a clean sheet and a victory,” Stimac said.

“The boys enjoyed their time on the pitch, passing the ball, creating chances, and scoring goals. I feel a bit sorry that there were no more goals because there were enough chances to do that,” said Stimac.

On a six-game winning streak on home soil, a run stretching back to the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers since last June, India will now look to seal a final berth when they face Vanuatu on Monday.

The Blue Tigers are looking to regain the title they last won in 2018.

“There are many more games to come this month. This is a good base to build up, and I hope our hard work will pay back,” he said. “It’s not easy to play in such heat and humidity, but our boys have no complaints. I’m so proud of them and hope they stay injury-free and continue to enjoy themselves on the pitch.”

India have kept five clean sheets, scoring 13 goals and conceding just one, which has left Stimac pleased.