India deny South Korea win

PTI

Kakamigahara, June 6

India came from behind to salvage a 2-2 draw against South Korea in their third game of the women’s Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament here today.

Yujin Lee (15th minute) and Jiyon Choi (30th) found the back of the net for South Korea, while Deepika Soreng (43rd) and Deepika (54th) scored a goal each as India secured a draw to maintain their position at the top of Pool A. The Koreans swiftly settled into a passing rhythm and dominated India in the first quarter, controlling the majority of possession and repeatedly testing India’s defence. They won a couple of penalty corners but failed to capitalise.

However, they took the lead when Lee scored a field goal through a well-placed shot from inside the D.

Leading 1-0, South Korea entered the second quarter with an assertive approach and played a pressing game. But minutes before the halftime break, India began to put pressure by counterattacking but suffered another setback when Choi converted a penalty corner to make it 2-0. After the break, India upped their game and managed to come back into the game.