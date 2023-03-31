India draw Japan, Vietnam in AFC U-17 Asian Cup

New Delhi: India were today placed in Group D alongside Japan, Vietnam and Uzbekistan in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup to be held in Thailand from June 15 to July 2. The draw ceremony was held in Bangkok.

Cape Town

Pistorius eligible for parole, could be free this week

Former Olympics runner Oscar Pistorius has applied for parole and is expected to attend a hearing on Friday that will decide if he can be released from prison 10 years after killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp by shooting her multiple times through a toilet door in his home.

Lausanne

IOC asks IOA to appoint CEO without further delay

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has asked the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to appoint a chief executive officer without any further delay, and also confirmed that the 140th IOC session will be held in Mumbai in October this year. The IOC formally acknowledged the results of the IOA elections during its executive board meeting here on Wednesday night. The new IOA council took charge on December 10, but a CEO is yet to be appointed.

Barcelona

Barcelona, Arsenal reach women’s UCL semifinals

Barcelona cruised into the last-four of the Women’s Champions League for the fifth straight year by routing Roma 5-1 in the second leg of the quarterfinals. Arsenal also advanced after beating Bayern Munich 2-0 at Emirates Stadium in London to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

Portland

Kings end longest playoff drought in NBA history

Malik Monk scored 19 points off the bench as Sacramento Kings ended the longest playoff drought in NBA history with a 120-80 thumping of Portland Trail Blazers. Kings missed the playoffs for 16 consecutive seasons since last qualifying during the 2005-06 campaign.

Lausanne

IOC finally makes US hurdler 2012 Olympics champion

USA’s Lashinda Demus officially became an Olympics champion today, at the age of 40 and more than a decade after the 2012 London Games. Demus was formally reallocated the gold medal in the 400m hurdles by the International Olympic Committee because of the disqualification of Natalya Antyukh in fallout from the Russian doping scandal. agencies