India eliminated from U-20 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers

Viet Tri (Vietnam): India settled for a 1-1 draw against hosts Vietnam to be knocked out of contention for Round 2 of the AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup Qualifiers. Needing a win in their final Group F match to make the cut, India drew first blood through Babina Devi’s 12th-minute strike. But the goal was cancelled out by Tran Nhat Lan (45+2nd). Both teams finished on seven points from three matches each. However, India (+13) were knocked out because of their inferior goal difference with Vietnam (+14).

Hua Hin (thailand)

Chikkarangappa shares lead after third straight 67

India’s S Chikkarangappa fired a third straight 5-under 67 to get into a four-way lead in the International Series Thailand. Chikkarangappa is looking for his first Asian Tour title, having finished second on two occasions. Karandeep Kochhar shot a bogey-free 66 to lie tied-17th at 12-under, just three off the lead. Honey Baisoya carded a 72 to lie T-43, while Gaganjeet Bhullar and Veer Ahlawat with 71 each were tied-58th.

Singapore

Avani tied-24th at Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific

Indian golfer Avani Prashanth carded a 74 to be tied-24th after the third round of the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship. Nishna Patel shot a 5-over 77 to slip to tied-34th.

Gurugram

Sneha pips Gaurika with eagle on last hole

Hyderabad’s Sneha Singh produced a sensational eagle on the final hole to snatch a dramatic one-shot win over Gaurika Bishnoi in the fifth leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour.

Christchurch

Mitchell, Henry bat NZ back into first Test against SL

A Daryl Mitchell century and a brilliant 72 from Matt Henry helped New Zealand to an unlikely first-innings lead of 18 runs before the home bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to 83/3 at the end of the third day of the first Test. Sri Lanka will take a 65-run lead into Day 4 but that will be scant consolation for blowing a dominant position in a match they need to win to keep alive their hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 355 & 83/3 (Tickner 3/28);

New Zealand 373 (Mitchell 102, Henry 72; Fernando 4/85)

JOHANNESBURG

SA ease to 284-run victory in second Test against WI

Captain Temba Bavuma scored a career-best 172 and Gerald Coetzee and Simon Harmer got three wickets each as South Africa completed a 284-run victory over West Indies for a clean sweep of the two-match series.

Brief scores: South Africa 320 & 321; West Indies 251 & 106 (Coetzee 3/37, Harmer 3/45)

LA SPEZIA

Inter’s slim title hopes fading after late defeat at Spezia

Inter Milan’s faint hopes of catching runaway Serie A leaders Napoli suffered a huge blow when they fell to a shock 1-2 defeat at relegation-threatened Spezia after conceding late on Friday. Napoli lead second-placed Inter by 15 points. Agencies