Dharamsala: India end first innings on 477 as Jimmy Anderson gets his 700th Test wicket

Dharamsala, March 9
Ageless wonder Jimmy Anderson became the first pace bowler in the history of Test cricket to take 700 wickets but not before hosts India ended their first innings on a commendable 477 on the third morning of the final game here on Saturday.
Kuldeep Yadav (30) became Anderson's 700th victim as India took a huge first innings lead of 259 as they were all out within 20 minutes of the start of play.
Along with vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah (20), Kuldeep added 49 runs for the ninth wicket before off-spinner Shoaib Bashir (5/173 in 46.1 overs) wrapped up the Indian innings with his second five-wicket haul.
Earlier, centuries by skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill and half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan and debutant Devdutt Padikkal ensured a big first innings lead for India.
Brief Scores:
England: 218
India: 477 all out in 124.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 103, Shubman Gill 110, Yashasvi Jaiswal 57, Sarfaraz Khan 56, Devdutt Padikkal 65; Shoaib Bashir 5/173).
