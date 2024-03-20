 India eye 3 points in FIFA World Cup Qualifier against weakened Afghanistan : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • India eye 3 points in FIFA World Cup Qualifier against weakened Afghanistan

India eye 3 points in FIFA World Cup Qualifier against weakened Afghanistan

With three points and one win from two matches, India currently occupy second place in Group A

India eye 3 points in FIFA World Cup Qualifier against weakened Afghanistan

Photo for representational purpose only. File



PTI

Abha (Saudi Arabia), March 20

Bolstered by the return of Jeakson Singh and Anwar Ali, the Indian football team will renew its quest for a maiden entry into the third round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers when it faces a weakened Afghanistan here on Thursday.

With mid-field general Jeakson and centre-back Anwar back in the line-up after long injury layoffs, because of which India suffered in recent past, the Blue Tigers will fancy their chances against the lower-ranked opponents in the second-round preliminary joint qualification match.

With three points and one win from two matches, India currently occupy the second place in the Group A pecking order.

Reigning Asian champions Qatar lead the standings with six points from two wins, while Kuwait are second with one win. Having lost both their games so far, Afghanistan are placed last.

India’s away win against Kuwait has put Igor Stimac’s team in a strong position to progress further in the qualification cycle, something the 117-ranked side has never achieved.

Victories in their upcoming outings (away and home) against the 158-ranked Afghanistan will help India acquire nine points and with Qatar expected to win their next two matches against Kuwait, the Blue Tigers have a real chance of jumping to second place in the standings.

India defeated Kuwait (1-0) in Kuwait City in their opening match of the qualifiers, before losing to Qatar (0-3) in Bhubaneswar.

Since their first-ever meeting way back in 1949, India and Afghanistan have met regularly and the regional rivalry has not run its course even after the latter left SAFF in 2016.

The face-off continued in the World Cup Qualifiers, Asian Cup Qualifiers and other continental and invitational tournaments, with India having their nose ahead on most occasions.

Nevertheless, the Afghans have always been a difficult opposition to overcome, fighting till the final whistle.

Nobody in this Indian squad can tell about Afghanistan better than the evergreen Sunil Chhetri, who is going strong at 39 and will be spearheading the visiting attack alongside Manvir Singh, who found the net in the team’s win against Kuwait.

Chhetri’s record against the neighbours is quite impressive, scoring four goals in eight matches including a spectacular strike from a free kick in Kolkata in 2022.

“They have progressively improved from when we met them for the first time,” said Chhetri.

“The games were comfortable, but slowly and steadily, they progressed. And because of being in the same region, the rivalry also generated.

“Hence, the games became quite close. Both India and Afghanistan have improved in the last decade or so. Having players who play outside has really helped them,” he added.

While Chhetri remains his biggest player, Stimac should be no less thrilled with the return of Jeakson and Anwar.

Jeakson has played a pivotal role for the Blue Tigers in the last two years, and featured in 17 consecutive matches from the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers in June 2022 until the King’s Cup in Thailand last September.

His importance can be gauged by Stimac labelling him as one of the biggest misses in the squad for the Asian Cup in Qatar.

What also makes India favourites in the game is the absence of some key Afghanistan players, who have been at loggerheads with the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) since accusing the sport body of indulging in corruption, including match-fixing.

As the second round of qualifiers started, problems between the Afghanistan players and the AFF started growing.

As many as 18 players boycotted the qualifiers against Kuwait and Qatar, leaving the side with few first-team players for the outing against Mongolia, whom the Lions of Khorasan defeated to progress to the second round.

Still, players such as Zohib Islam Amiri, Omid Musawi and Balal Arezou will look to cause problems for India.

Match timing: 12.30am IST (Friday).

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Afghanistan #Football #Saudi Arabia


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini carries out first cabinet expansion, inducts 8 ministers

2
Punjab

Election Commission transfers Jalandhar deputy commissioner; Punjab ADGP and DIG

3
Punjab

Navjot Singh Sidhu stumps Congress on poll eve, to enter commentary box again

4
Punjab

Video: Moosewala’s father alleges Punjabi Government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy; health authorities deny Balkaur's charge

5
India

Fake encounter: Bombay High Court hands life term to ex-cop and controversial encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma

6
Punjab

Amid buzz about Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku joining BJP, Punjab CM meets him

7
Himachal

‘Fitting’ role in BJP on cards for 6 Himachal Congress rebels

8
India

Arvind Kejriwal moves Delhi High Court against summons in money-laundering probe in excise policy case

9
India

Sisters in Bangladesh bid final adieu to their deceased mother in India, courtesy BSF

10
India

Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, Supreme Court directs yoga guru Ramdev

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Lok Sabha election: DMK releases manifesto; promises Rs 1,000 per month to women, vows to repeal CAA if INDIA bloc voted to power

DMK releases manifesto for Lok Sabha election; promises Rs 1,000 per month to women; vows to repeal CAA if INDIA bloc voted to power

Exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET exam and complete removal...

Indian student goes missing in US; back home in Hyderabad father gets ransom call ‘pay $1,200 or we will sell your son’s kidney’

Indian student goes missing in US; back home in Hyderabad father gets ransom call ‘pay $1,200 or we will sell your son’s kidney’

Relatives of Abdul in the US have lodged a complaint with th...

2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father

2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids' father

The children were aged around 11 and 6 years

Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy

Video: Moosewala’s father alleges Punjabi Government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy; health authorities deny Balkaur's charge

Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...

Moosewala’s mother came to me when she was pregnant, how could have I denied her treatment: Dr Rajesh Jindal

Moosewala’s mother came to me when she was pregnant, how could have I denied her treatment: Dr Rajesh Jindal

Director of Jindal Heart Institute and IVF centre says it is...


Cities

View All

No AC rides for commuters this summer without Metro buses in Amritsar

No AC rides for commuters this summer without Metro buses in Amritsar

After prolonged winter, wheat harvesting set to begin soon

Political parties not concerned about our wishes: Youth

Former Indian Ambassador to US Taranjit Sandhu joins BJP, to contest Amritsar Lok Sabha seat

Honking on roads, functions at public places adding to noise pollution in Amritsar

NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

NSA Ajit Doval conferred D.Litt at Central University in Bathinda

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panel clears 3 names, Mallikarjun Kharge to take call

INDIA VOTES 2024: Panel clears 3 names, Mallikarjun Kharge to take call

INDIA VOTES 2024: 4.22 lakh voters in Panchkula,says DEO

Cyber Fraud: Elderly man duped of Rs 2.28 crore in Panchkula

Large-scale illegal mining in Ghaggar near Chatt Bir Zoo comes to light

Untreated sewage entering N-choe in Mohali area: Central Pollution Control Board

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks ED’s stand on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against summons

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks ED’s stand on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against summons

Row over funds: Can order release of Rs 3,000 crore for Delhi Jal Board even after their lapse on March 31, Supreme Court tells AAP Government

Delhi most polluted Capital in world, says Swiss report

AAP’s Sanjay Singh takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

Enforcement Directorate can show Satyendar Jain is prima facie guilty: Supreme Court

INDIA VOTES 2024: Model Town residents make video to ‘awaken’ electorate

INDIA VOTES 2024: Model Town residents make video to ‘awaken’ electorate

Amid buzz about Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku joining BJP, Punjab CM meets him

Acting on plaint, EC orders transfer of Jalandhar DC

Panchal visits Sultanpur Lodhi

Youth administered oath to cast ballot

Lok Sabha elections: Ludhiana MC submits list to district official, claims 566 works in progress

Lok Sabha elections: Ludhiana MC submits list to district official, claims 566 works in progress

Migrant labourer arrested for raping, killing four-year-old

Five of interstate gang of weapon suppliers nabbed

2017 custodial death of woman at Dugri police station: High Court transfers case to CBI; hope for justice regains, says victim’s fiance

Three drug peddlers get 12 years in prison

Patiala residents at receiving end due to choked sewerage

Patiala residents at receiving end due to choked sewerage

Need to adopt lifestyle with friendly approach to nature, says Vice-Chancellor

Experts dwell on Punjabi language vis-a-vis AI

Ex-Congress Committee district president joins AAP

Breach in Bhakra Canal at Chanarthal village