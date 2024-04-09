 India eye cohesive effort to keep 5-Test hockey series alive against Australia : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • India eye cohesive effort to keep 5-Test hockey series alive against Australia

India eye cohesive effort to keep 5-Test hockey series alive against Australia

The Indians were drubbed 1-5 and 2-4 by Australia in the first two matches of the series

India eye cohesive effort to keep 5-Test hockey series alive against Australia

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Perth, April 9

The Indian men’s hockey team would aim for a cohesive effort to avoid a hat-trick of losses when it takes on a formidable Australia in the third Test of the five-match series here on Wednesday.

The Indians were drubbed 1-5 and 2-4 by Australia in the first two matches of the series, which is a part of preparations for this year's Paris Olympics for both the sides.

The tour is of huge significance for India as it will provide valuable inputs about the areas to improve to chief coach Craig Fulton.

 And the first two matches have already done that as the Indian defence was put under continuous pressure by quick turnovers by the Kookaburras.

The Indian defence, led by skipper Harmanpreet Singh, did not have the best days in the first two games as it wilted when put under pressure and conceded both penalty corners and soft field goals.

The lack of ideas from the forwards inside the opposition circle is another area the Indians would need to address.

The likes of Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh and Sukhjeet need to make use of the chances they get if they are to outplay a strong side like Australia.

The Indian mid-field, however, has been decent so far.

Vice-captain Hardik Singh has been the backbone of the mid-field, which combined well with the strikers, to create plenty of opportunities.

India coach Fulton was expected to try different strategies during the tour and he already started that which was evident in the last two games.

From short and brisk passing hockey using the flanks to counter-attacking moves, all these gameplans were on full display from the Indians in the two games.

The Indians also used long aerial lobs from the deep to build attacks but failed to breach a resolute Australian defence.

With a world renowned drag-flicker in skipper Harmanpreet, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay and Amit Rohidas in the rank, India boast of a potent force in penalty corners and all their three goals in the tour came from set pieces.

But Fulton would be expecting more direct strikes from his penalty corner specialists.

The fourth match of the series will be played here on April 12 followed by the final games on April 13.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Australia #Hockey


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary resigns as Congress Chief Whip in Punjab Vidhan Sabha

2
Punjab

Punjab-origin builder dies after being shot multiple times at construction site in Canada’s Edmonton

3
Haryana

Ex-Union Minister Birender Singh quits BJP, to join Congress on Tuesday

4
India

‘How many will be jailed before elections’: Supreme Court restores bail to YouTuber

5
Punjab

Man kills female friend in Punjab’s Mohali, meets with accident near Shahabad in Haryana

6
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut queen of controversies: Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh

7
Punjab

Five AAP MPs keep mum on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, leaders baffled

8
Punjab

AFT upholds Captain's conviction, says keep ego in check while dealing with juniors

9
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court rings in new system for foreign nationals to ‘stay connected’ from behind bars

10
Uttar Pradesh

Explainer: Amethi and Raebareli—the suspense and speculation continue

Don't Miss

View All
Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Amritsar

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away from to live with a relative in Ludhiana at age of 11: ‘I becoming distant from my family’
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away to live with relative in Ludhiana when he was 11

Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake
Trending

Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake

Top News

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Ex-Union Minister Birender Singh joins Congress day after quitting BJP

Haryana leader Birender Singh joins Congress day after quitting BJP

The move came almost a month after his son Brijender Singh j...

MVA seals poll pact in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) gets major chunk of 21 seats

Maharashtra Opposition's Lok Sabha deal sealed: Uddhav Thackeray gets major chunk of 21 seats

The Congress will contest 17 seats and the NCP (SP) 10

Punjab-origin builder dies after being shot multiple times at construction site in Canada’s Edmonton

Punjab-origin builder dies after being shot multiple times at construction site in Canada’s Edmonton

Reports say an altercation occurred at the construction site...

Warm greetings and a tight hug: Bhagwant Mann meets AAP’s Sanjay Singh at Punjab CM’s residence in Chandigarh

Warm greetings and a tight hug: Bhagwant Mann meets AAP’s Sanjay Singh at Punjab CM’s residence in Chandigarh


Cities

View All

Bank robbery case cracked, three held in Amritsar

Bank robbery case cracked, three held in Amritsar

Amritsar: Concerted drive against drugs led to seizure of 99 kg heroin in three months

‘Tarn Taran incident akin to Draupadi’s disrobing’, High Court takes suo motu notice

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: KMSC activists wave black flags at BJP leaders

Farmers stage protest against BJP’s candidate from Faridkot

Farmers stage protest against BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans in Rampura Phul

U-16 cricket tourney: Bathinda score 368 runs in first innings against Ludhiana

Chemical factory gutted in massive fire at Dera Bassi

Chemical factory gutted in massive fire at Dera Bassi

Chandigarh: 750 cops, 13 checkpoints for Navratri fair at Mansa Devi

Mohali: University student arrested for fraudulently selling rental cars

Top two officers relieved of Excise & Taxation charge in Chandigarh

Public Bike Sharing in Chandigarh: Year on, fate of 31 PBS docking stations continues to hang fire

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Excise policy case: Delhi high court verdict today on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest

Excise policy case: BRS leader Kavitha’s judicial custody extended till April 23

Face-off with Speaker, BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

Virendra Sachdeva seeks CBI investigation

Cases to be filed against officers over medicine shortage: Health Minister

INDIA VOTES 2024: Vikramjit takes to pressure tactics

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary takes to pressure tactics

Car-pick up van collision leaves 4 dead, 21 injured in Kapurthala

Illegal mining rampant under AAP govt: Sukhpal Khaira

Jalandhar: 983 cartons of liquor meant for poll recovered from canter, driver held

Jalandhar: 25,500 kg lahan seized

INDIA VOTES 2024: 17K new electors enrolled in one month, first-time voters over 53K

INDIA VOTES 2024: 17K new electors enrolled in one month, first-time voters over 53K

Two brothers among four nabbed in car robbery case

Man booked for impregnating 16-year-old

Giaspura tragedy: Survivor’s quest for truth, justice on

Slum dwellers’ settlements removed

Police get vital leads on weapon suppliers

Police get vital leads on weapon suppliers

School remembers Guru Nabha Das

Section 144 imposed in Patiala district